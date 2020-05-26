Huawei might soon have a new top-end smartwatch to rival the Apple Watch 6

Huawei has plenty of smartwatch lines, with its Watch GT series and the Magic Watch line of its Honor sub-brand, but it seems the company might be about to add another range to that roster with a new top-end smartwatch.

This is according to Chinese trademarks spotted by MyFixGuide, which show Huawei is considering a product called the 'Huawei Mate Watch'. This seems to be based on the Mate name which houses the company's top-end products, such as the Huawei Mate 30 Pro smartphone.

'Huawei Mate Watch' then could be a new top-end smartwatch (not a scheme whereby it studies your friends). Huawei's current wearables like the Huawei Watch GT 2 are reasonably affordable devices, and going by this new name it's possible the company wants to rival the upcoming Apple Watch 6 with a truly premium device.

What makes a premium watch?

A criticism we frequently level at Huawei and Honor watches is the lack of third-party apps, and a deficit of lifestyle apps and customization options. The addition of some of these features would help elevate the Huawei Mate Watch.

However, beyond that and a few obvious features like NFC it's not clear how the Huawei Mate Watch will build on the Watch GT formula to make for a device that's much more premium.

If such a wearable is in the works though then we might find out soon. The most likely release date is around September or October - that's when we're expecting to see the Huawei Mate 40 smartphone, and it would make sense for the company to launch its Mate smartwatch along with the similarly-named smartphones.