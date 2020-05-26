How to watch the Bundesliga: live stream every match online this week from anywhere

Top-flight European football is back thanks to Germany's Bundesliga, which has restarted its 2019/20 season after the global Covid-19 sports shutdown. It's serving up a thrilling title chase, too, and goals by the dozen - so here's how to get a Bundesliga live stream and watch every match online this week.

Watch the Bundesliga for free The German Bundesliga restarted on Saturday, May 16 with matches being played behind closed doors - or without fans. Fox Sports has the rights to the Bundesliga in the US, meaning anyone without cable can watch by taking advantage of a FREE 1-week Hulu + Live TV offer.

The next round of Bundesliga fixtures are being held on May 26 and May 27 - and they feature arguably the most important match of the season as title rivals Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund go head-to-head with a huge three points at stake.

Heading into tonight's Tuesday 5.30pm BST/12.30pm ET kick-off, Bayern sit atop the Bundesliga table on 61 points, but their pursuit of a mind-boggling eighth straight league title isn't a done deal, as they've been relentlessly chased by second-place Dortmund all season. The Rhine-based club currently sit on 57 points and a win at home (albeit a home without fans) is surely essential to their title chase as Bayern aren't in the habit of slipping up.

You'll find a complete Bundesliga fixture list below, followed by how to live stream the Bundesliga and watch every match online today.

Never miss a goal: how to get a Bundesliga live stream all season

Bundesliga fixtures and results: all this week's games

There are nine Bundesliga fixtures scheduled across Tuesday and Wednesday. Here's the full list.

Tuesday, May 26

Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich - 5.30pm BST / 6.30pm CET / 12.30pm ET

Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs VfL Wolfsburg - 7.30pm BST / 8.30pm CET / 2.30pm ET

Eintracht Frankfurt vs SC Freiburg - - 7.30pm BST / 8.30pm CET / 2.30pm ET

Werder Bremen vs Gladbach - 7.30pm BST / 8.30pm CET / 2.30pm ET

Wednesday, May 27

RB Leipzig vs Hertha Berlin - 5.30pm BST / 6.30pm CET / 12.30pm ET

Union Berlin vs Mainz 05 - 7.30pm BST / 8.30pm CET / 2.30pm ET

FC Augsburg vs SC Paderborn - 7.30pm BST / 8.30pm CET / 2.30pm ET

Fortuna Düsseldorf vs FC Schalke - 7.30pm BST / 8.30pm CET / 2.30pm ET

1899 Hoffenheim vs FC Köln - 7.30pm BST / 8.30pm CET / 2.30pm ET

How to watch the Bundesliga from outside your country

If you're abroad and can't bear to miss out on Bundesliga football, don't worry. While you may initially encounter a problem watching your usual domestic coverage in the form of geo-blocking, there's an easy solution to this common annoyance.

It's called a VPN and it's a clever bit of software that relocates your device back to your country of origin - thereby allowing you to regain access to the services you normally use (and almost certainly pay for) back home.

After extensive testing, our personal favourite is ExpressVPN, which lets you change your IP address on pretty much whatever device you have, be it laptop, mobile, Roku, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, games console, etc, so that it thinks it is in a different location. We consider ExpressVPN to be the best because it's so easy and straightforward. It also has very fast connections and watertight security. You can try it with a 30-day money back guarantee, or go for a much better value annual plan where there's a massive 49% off and an extra 3 months free. Once you have it downloaded and installed, just go ahead and open the VPN app, hit 'choose location', and you'll virtually transport yourself back home - it really is that easy. Then you're ready to watch a Bundesliga live stream of your choosing wherever you are in the world. Another reason we recommend ExpressVPN is it offers 24/7 customer support to help you solve any server woes you may encounter.

How to watch the Bundesliga live in the UK

How to watch a FREE Bundesliga live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the United States may already know that Fox Sports is the current US TV home of the Bundesliga, showing multiple matches each week across its arsenal of channels - usually Fox Sports 1, Fox Sports 2 or Fox Deportes (for Spanish language viewers). Assuming you have cable, this means you'll be able to watch the Bundesliga restart on Fox either at home, online or on the network's Fox Sports Go app for tablets and smartphones. Anyone who doesn't have cable but wants easy access to Fox Sports may want to consider Hulu. The popular streaming service's Hulu + Live TV package typically includes the two main Fox Sports channels - FS1 and FS2, but check your local availability here - and offers a FREE 1-week trial so you can see if it's the right option for you. If you subscribe to such a service, remember that it doesn't have to stop streaming if you leave your country of origin - just use a VPN to enjoy all the content you've already paid wherever you are.

How to live stream Bundesliga in Canada and watch German soccer online

In Canada, subscription TV channel Sportsnet has the rights to show German top-tier football action. If you don't have cable or get Sportsnet as part of your package, you can sign up to its Sportsnet Now streaming service to live stream all the Bundesliga matches Canada has to offer - and from a wide range of devices. You'll need the more premium SN Now+ offering, but it costs a reasonable CA$9.99 for a 7-day trial - or $27.99 a month if you want to keep it on a commitment-free basis. If you decide you like it and sign up, but subsequently find yourself away from Canada unable to access it like you would at home, remember that you can always deploy a VPN to help you watch the services and content you already pay for back home.

How to watch the Bundesliga in Australia on TV or online

If you want to watch the Bundesliga restart in Australia, then you'll need beIN Sports, a pay TV sports channel that's the exclusive broadcaster of German top-tier soccer Down Under. You don't have to pay a premium price, though, as Australian streaming service Kayo Sports offers beIN Sports as part of a AU$24.99 a month package that also includes Fox Sports and ESPN channels - a great value solution for any sports fan that doesn't want the commitment of cable. There's even a FREE 2-week trial on offer right now so you can watch this weekend's Bundesliga soccer for free! Alternatively, beIN Sports Connect is available direct through the network as a standalone streaming option. It costs $19.99 a month with a free 2-week trial but doesn't come with any additional channels. Remember: anyone from Australia who finds themselves out of the country for the big match need only fire up a VPN, which helps facilitate access to the streaming services and content people would normally watch (and pay for) at home.

Players to watch in the Bundesliga

Yes, it's finally time to banish those memories of Belarusian Premier League relegation six-pointers and Nicaraguan league cup clashes - top-flight European soccer is back on the menu again and for anyone new to the Bundesliga, there are some teams and players especially worth watching.

Dortmund have lofty aspirations this season - of being the team to break Bayern Munich's run of seven straight Bundesliga titles. And English football fans will be particularly interested in Dortmund's endeavours, as rising Three Lions star Jadon Sancho is part of a ferocious Dortmund attack that also features Norwegian wunderkind Erling Braut Haaland, German international Mario Götze, and Eden Hazard's younger brother, Thorgan.

However, Bayern won't loosen their grip on the trophy that easily and star striker Robert Lewandowski, who has been in imperious form this season and already has 27 goals to his name.

American soccer fans also have plenty of reason to want to tune in to the Bundesliga this weekend, with promising youngsters like Josh Sargent (Werder Bremen) and Weston McKennie (Schalke) plying their trade in the Bundesliga this season alongside USMNT veterans John Brooks (Wolfsburg) and Fabian Johnson (Borussia Mönchengladbach)