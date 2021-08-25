How to watch Swimming at Paralympics 2020 and live stream free online

Swimming at the Paralympics (or Para Swimming if you prefer) is the second largest sport at the Paralympic Games and things are heating up at Tokyo Aquatics Centre as the fastest swimmers are ready to dive into action. With an incredible line-up of athletes from across the globe, this Paralympic sport is set to be one of the most-watched events and you’ll find out here how to watch a Paralympics swimming live stream right here - including for free.

With 146 medal events scheduled for the 2020 Paralympic Swimming, there’s plenty of pool action lined up for sporting fans this Summer.

As some of the most talented swimmers launch into the lanes, the US will be returning to defend their top Paralympic gold medal tally, as all eyes are on the world champion and Super Bowl star Jessica Long, who’s set to compete in five events.

British flag-bearer and world champion Ellie Simmonds returns for her fourth Paralympics alongside Stephanie Millward as Team GB brings a strong squad ready to make a splash at Tokyo.

You’ll also want to look out for Brazil’s most decorated Paralympian, Daniel Dias, who’ll be back in the Paralympics pool for one last performance.

Keep reading to find out how to watch a Paralympics Swimming live stream in 2021.

Free Paralympics Swimming live stream

After waiting 5 years for the 2020 Paralympic Games to take place, a wide range of broadcasters are providing free coverage on this year’s sporting events.

UK viewers are guaranteed some of the most extensive free live coverage of the Paralympics, with over 1,300 hours across all of Channel 4, including More 4 and online streaming service All 4.

If you’re Down Under in Australia, you’ll also be able to catch all of the Swimming events on Channel 7 and 7Plus online for free. While US viewers won’t have to miss out on any Team USA gold medal events as you’ll be able to watch all the Swimming events on NBC’s streaming service Peacock TV.

Keep reading for more information on how to watch Paralympics Swimming in your country.

How to watch your Paralympics live stream when abroad

Wherever your location, you should be able to find a Paralympics live stream. However, you may find that your usual domestic coverage is geo-blocked if you’re abroad, or, you may find your workplace or college has blocked you from watching content.

These issues are really easy to overcome, by downloading and installing the best VPN service, you’re able to effectively trick your device into thinking it’s somewhere completely different. That way you can safely stream your usual coverage without having to find an illegal stream.

Use a VPN to watch Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games from anywhere

FREE Paralympics Swimming live stream in the UK

UK residents can tune into Channel 4 for free live coverage of the 2020 Paralympic Games, as they are set to air more coverage than ever before across its main channels, including More 4 and All 4. For even more coverage, UK viewers will be able to live stream Swimming events via the All 4 streaming service, as well as visit the Channel 4 Paralympics microsite for 16 free live sports streams. You’ll also be able to watch the Paralympic Games on a wide range of devices, as All 4 is compatible with Chromecast, PS4, Xbox One, YouView, Roku, Amazon Fire, FreeviewPlay, Now, Sky, and others. To make sure you don’t miss out on any of the Swimming events this year, you’ll news or make sure you’ve got a free All 4 account which is easy to set up and requires no payment information. Abroad for the Tokyo Paralympics? That’s not a problem, you can download and install a VPN to make sure you don’t miss out on the action.



How to watch Paralympics Swimming in the US with and without cable

US viewers will find coverage of the Paralympics split between NBCSN or NBC, and the streaming service Peacock TV. We recommend you check out Peacock TV to access a live stream of Swimming at the Paralympic Games in 2021. To watch highlights from each day’s events you can visit Peacock’s free Tokyo Live and Tokyo Today sites where you can watch the best bits for free. Peacock Premium costs just $4.99 a month (or $49.99 for a whole year) and offers a FREE 7-day trial. Watch Paralympics Swimming without cable If you’re a cord-cutter looking to catch some of the pool action at this year’s Paralympics, you have the option of signing up to various streaming services including SlingTV, FuboTV, Youtube TV and others. NBCSN comes as part of the $35 a month Sling Blue package which includes access to 47 live channels and up to 3 devices at once. If you sign up today you’re able to get your first month for only $10. FuboTV is also available for cord-cutters looking to catch the Paralympic Games, with a wide selection of popular shows available, you can sign up today for a 7-day FREE trial.

How to watch Swimming at the 2020 Paralympics in Canada

In Canada, coverage of the 2020 Paralympic Games is split between CBC, TSN and Sportsnet. CBC will be hosting lots of free live coverage of the Swimming events across its website and apps. CBC Gem is the online streaming service and will be live streaming over 950 hours of Paralympics coverage, and you can sign up for a 1-month FREE trial. After the trial ends a monthly subscription costs CA$4.99 a month. If you’re without a cord contract, you can check out Sportsnet Now where you’ll find live coverage of the 2020 Paralympics, costing CA$19.99 a month. To make sure you don’t miss out on any of the Para-swimming events, it’s worth checking out your local broadcaster’s schedules. Not in Canada? You can still get full access to the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games using a VPN.

How to live stream Swimming at the Paralympics for FREE in Australia

You’ll find plenty of free Paralympics coverage on Channel 7 and online with the 7Plus streaming service. With daily coverage from morning to midnight, sports fans will be able to catch all of the Swimming events with Channel 7, including access to 16 free live streams, all in HD. What to do if you’re abroad? Use a VPN to access live streaming of the Tokyo Paralympic Games.



How to watch Paralympics Swimming in New Zealand

TVNZ is the leading broadcaster for coverage of the 2020 Paralympic Games in New Zealand, and viewers will find free live coverage of the events taking place in Tokyo. Paralympic coverage will take place on TVNZ Duke every day from lunchtime until 1am and highlights will be on TVNZ 1 and Duke. Online viewers will be able to live stream the Paralympics swimming with TVNZ OnDemand.

Other 2021 Paralympic Games broadcasters around the world

With many countries participating in the 2020 Paralympic Games we're expecting to see a range of different broadcaster's across the globe covering the highly-anticipated Tokyo Games.

If you didn’t find information on how to watch the Paralympic Swimming events in your location, we recommend you take a look at the Paralympics website which lists all of the Paralympics Games channels.