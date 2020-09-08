How to watch America's Got Talent: stream season 15 semi-finals online from anywhere

The suspense is mounting as we’re thrust singing, dancing, and artfully tumbling towards the end of AGT Season 15. The remaining contestants have already impressed the judges with some exceptional vocals, emotionally charged performances, and gravity-defying acrobatics, and as a result, these 20 acts been gifted a place in the finals. But they’ll need to bring their A-game to wow the panel again and secure a place in the penultimate stage of the competition. Read on as we detail below you can watch America’s Got Talent: the season 15 semi-finals online from anywhere.

Watch America's Got Talent this week Season 15 of AGT started on May 26 at 8pm ET on NBC. The Live Shows air every Tuesday, while the Results Show is broadcast the following day at the same time. If you don't have cable, read on for the best America's Got Talent streaming options.

*Spoiler Alert*: if you haven’t yet seen last week’s show, skip to the VPN section below.

With only two weeks left until the finale, it’s getting difficult for Sofia Vergara, Howie Mandell, and Heidi Klum to decide who should be voted off, especially in the absence of fellow judge Simon Cowell, who injured his back falling from an electric motorbike. Facing the public vote last week were Celina Graves, vocal harmony trio Resound, and the Bello Sisters, with viewers opting to progress Celina to the semi-finals. That left the three judges with the awkward decision of whose dreams of stardom to shatter; and, under pressure, Howie cast the decisive vote: advancing the Bello Sisters and sending the heavenly-voiced Resound home.

Those battling it out for the chance to win a life-changing $1,000,000 currently include musical duo Broken Roots, Brandon Leake, Roberta Battaglia, Malik Dope, aerialist Alan Silva, the Spyros Brothers, and Double Dragon. Broken Roots were received back into the competition in a mid-season twist after Thomas Day left the show, and thrilled the crowds with a rousing rendition of U2’s ‘I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For’. Meanwhile the Spyros Brothers return after having done magical things with a diabolo in the quarter-finals, as does the spoken word poet Brandon Leake, who gained gushing praise from Howie after his eloquent and powerfully-moving performance.

So, get ready to celebrate – or commiserate – with host Terry Crews as we detail how you can watch America’s Got Talent: the season 15 semi-finals online, and cheer on your favorite act from wherever you are.

How to watch AGT 2020 from outside your country

American citizens resident in the US will likely find it easy to watch America's Got Talent 2020 - but if you’re travelling outside of the country, you might not find streaming AGT quite so simple. As the show is on NBC, anyone from America abroad will find that it isn't being aired simultaneously in many other places.

Fortunately, there is a solution in the form of a VPN. This ingenious bit of kit changes your IP address so that you can access all the content you normally would at home, from anywhere in the world.

However, note that some services require you to enter local credit card or cable subscription details first before gaining access, so it's always best to read the fine print.

Get 3-months of ExpressVPN FREE with this deal

While there are hundreds of VPNs to choose from, we always recommend ExpressVPN. As well as being quick, simple, and straightforward to install, it's also compatible with a plethora of devices - Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, PlayStation, iOS and Android to name just a few. Plus, ExpressVPN's flexible 30-day money back guarantee is difficult to argue with. Even better, you can purchase an annual plan for a 49% discount and 3 months extra FREE – a brilliant offer for an essential bit of software. Once installed, just select the location of your home country and simply click connect. Then you’ll be free to watch America's Got Talent 2020 online and enjoy it from anywhere on the planet.View Deal

How to watch America's Got Talent: stream AGT online for FREE in the US

America's Got Talent Season 15 airs on NBC twice each week, with the Live Show on Tuesday and the Results Show on Wednesday. Both are broadcast at the same time, from 8pm ET/PT. You can also stream the show through the NBC website, or using one of the network's apps – available for iOS, Android, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, and Android TV devices, the Xbox, and select Samsung and Vizio smart TVs. The most recent episodes are available to view free of charge and without your cable provider details, but if you want to watch episodes more than a month old, you’ll need to enter your login information. There are a few OTT options for those wanting to watch America’s Got Talent while avoiding the expense of traditional cable TV. You’ll find NBC included with a Sling TV Blue package, at least in a number of designated market areas (check which ones here), and the streaming platform is currently running a number of promotional offers, including a 3 Day Free Trial. But if you want a more comprehensive option – over 100 live channels and 30 hours free cloud DVR storage – then FuboTV is a tempting alternative. After you’ve taken advantage of their week-long free trial, it’s a respectable $59.99 per month. Not only does it have NBC, ABC and many more, but it's a treasure trove for sports fans.

How to watch America’s Got Talent: stream AGT online for FREE in Canada

Fans of the BIGGEST talent competition North of the border are in luck, as Canadian channel CityTV broadcasts AGT on the same day as their American cousins – just an hour later at 9pm ET. As with NBC’s catch-up service, the most recent episodes are straightforward (and free) to watch, but if you’re more than a few weeks behind then you’d need to provide your cable details.

How to watch America’s Got Talent: stream AGT online in the UK

Lucky Brits are well-served by Netflix where they can catch the latest season of AGT as it airs and view all of Season 14 too. It’s only £5.99 a month for a basic Netflix subscription, and in addition to AGT, there are thousands of binge-worthy TV shows and films to enjoy. There’s only one caveat – new episodes of AGT aren’t uploaded until the Friday after they’ve been shown in America, so UK fans will always find themselves a few days behind. American’s temporarily in the UK won’t be able to connect to NBC online or a regionally-specific provider like Sling, and therefore will find it nearly impossible to watch America’s Got Talent live. In this instance, you’ll find a VPN invaluable: circumventing geo-blocking restrictions so that you can stream the latest America’s Got Talent as it’s broadcast in the US.

