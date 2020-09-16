How to watch ACM Awards 2020: stream the Country Music Awards live online tonight

After a six month delay, the world of country music tonight at last gets to honor its biggest stars - read on for your guide to getting a 2020 ACM Awards live stream, no matter where you are in the world.

Hosted by Keith Urban, this year's event will include both live and pre-taped performances from some of the genre's most popular artists.

Big names scheduled to perform include Pink, Trisha Yearwood, Miranda Lambert, Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Combs, Maren Morris, Tim McGraw, Thomas Rhett featuring Jon Pardi, Mickey Guyton, and Blake Shelton featuring Gwen Stefani.

ACM Awards 2020: cheat sheet The 55th annual ACM Awards will be held at three iconic venues synonymous with country music: the Grand Ole Opry House, the Ryman Auditorium, and the Bluebird Cafe on Wednesday, September 16th. The Country Music Awards will air live on CBS, beginning at 8 p.m. ET and will also be available to watch on CBS All Access. US residents abroad can enjoy the same great coverage they would normally - try ExpressVPN FREE for 30-days to take all your home TV and streaming comforts with you wherever you are.

On top of that, there's the promise of a live performance debut of Taylor Swift's latest single "Betty" from her critically-acclaimed new album Folklore.

Thomas Rhett, Maren Morris, and producer-musician Dann Huff the top the list of nominees with five nods each, while Luke Combs, Blake Shelton, Dan + Shay, and Old Dominion are also in the running for multiple awards.

Carrie Underwood, Luke Combs, Luke Bryan,Thomas Rhett, and Eric Church are meanwhile all in contention for the night's big prize - the prestigious Entertainer of the Year award.

Keep reading to find out how to watch the ACM Awards online and get a Country Music Awards 2020 live stream wherever you are tonight - even if you're away from the homestead.

Gridiron glory: how to watch an NFL live stream

How to watch the Country Music Awards from outside your country

If you find yourself away from home for business or on vacation when the 2020 ACM Awards air, don’t despair. You can still enjoy the opening of the envelopes from afar.

Utilising a VPN will let you stream the Country Music Awards no matter where you’re watching from. This basic bit of software can change your IP address so you can access each episode live or on demand as episodes become available, just as if you were at home.

Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30-days

There are dozens of VPNs to choose from, but we recommend ExpressVPN. It's quick, simple to use, and straightforward to install. Plus, it’s compatible with a whole host of devices, including but not limited to Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, PlayStation, and iOS and Android software. Express VPN's flexible 30-day money back guarantee is hard to refuse. But even better, you can purchase an annual plan for a 49% discount and get 3 months extra FREE – a brilliant deal for an ingenious piece of software. Once installed, just pick the location of your home country, click connect, and...yippee ki-yay! You’ll be free to watch the ACM Awards 2020 online no matter where you’re located today.View Deal

How to watch the 2020 ACM Awards online FREE in the US