Here's our first look at the new (not so) Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers

'Sup, '90s kids? Now that you're adults, are you ready to join the '80s kids in Hollywood's nostalgia machine? Of course you are! Here's our first look at the uninspired costumes for that Power Rangers reboot you never asked for.

Following the trend of G.I. Joe, Transformers, Jem & The Holograms, Transformers again, Ninja Turtles and also Transformers, the Power Rangers join the train of inexplicable modern reimaginings thanks to this preview image courtesy of Entertainment Weekly.

While the designs are ultimately in line with the general concept - teens with the alien power to morph into flashy, colorful badasses - the new Rangers also look like, well, every generic space marine from every sci-fi video game ever, shunning the cheesy comic book superhero look of the classic Saban series.

It's morphin' time

Also gone are each Ranger's prehistoric animal motif, now replaced with a Nondescript Alien Power Core Thingy, and the armor of the Pink and Yellow Ranger have sculpted breasts (and heels!) because Hollywood.

"Ours is an alien costume that grows on them, that's not man-made," explains production designer Andrew Menzies, which tells us that the outfits are more than likely to be CG effects, à la 2011's Green Lantern.

"You can't win everyone over," understates Menzies, "but we are trying to appeal to a more mature audience and gain new fans," which actually sounds exactly like trying to win everyone over [emphasis our own].

We understand it's not the movie's job to cater exclusively to our youth, and perhaps seeing the Rangers in motion will reawaken something in us, but we still have until March 24, 2017 to see how this modern morphin' pans out.

With any luck, the upcoming reboot won't be too busy trying to appeal to "mature audiences" to have that sick noodly guitar riff from the original TV show theme.

Top image credit: Entertainment Weekly