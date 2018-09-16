Here are the cool new watch faces on the Apple Watch 4

At the launch of the new Apple Watch 4, it was a bit of a scrum to get some decent hands on time with the device (especially against the backdrop of grabbing time with three new iPhones as well).

But in the melee there was something cool that we checked out - the new Apple Watch 4 faces that are coming with the new device.

The elemental faces - water, vapor, liquid metal and fire - are new to the mix, as well as the new breathe face (which also comes in three variants).

Image 1 of 9 The flame face is one of the most striking of the new mix, and it can also be fused with the water face too. Image 2 of 9 This is the LiquidMetal face - coming in multiple colors and offering a soothing ripple Image 3 of 9 The vapor option is similar to flame, but a bit more gentle. Image 4 of 9 The new breathe face doesn't vibrate like the app, but comes in three new shapes too to watch. Image 5 of 9 The larger face offers more space to chuck in complications throughout and with new third party options too. Image 6 of 9 Here you can see the new panoramas complication in the center of the screen. Image 7 of 9 The 'main' new Watch face for the Apple Watch 4 - with eight complications that can be customized. Image 8 of 9 While not a Watch face, the new podcast app comes with WatchOS 5. Image 9 of 9 There's a larger Nike+ Watch face too, which comes with the Nike+ Watch4 variant.

You can have these filling the screen, or with complications around the edge of a circular version of them.

We're waiting for confirmation that older watches running WatchOS 5 will be able to make use of the above new faces - it might be tricky given the shape of the devices has altered.

The new multi-informative screens, containing eight complications, would be less likely to come to the older screens as they require more space - so for now, to get all the above faces for certain you'll need to fork out for the new Apple Watch Series 4.