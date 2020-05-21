Google Pixel 4a leak claims it's finally landing in July - but there may just be one model

The Google Pixel 4a has been rumored for a long time now, and the latest leak suggests it will be delayed until July at the earliest.

According to tech analyst and leaker Jon Prosser, the release date was originally intended for May this year but has now been pushed to July 13. That's a good two months later than originally planned, if Prosser's information is correct.

In his tweet, Prosser also speculated that the Pixel 4a is ready for delivery, but that Google may just be holding back. He says the decision was based on "market analysis", and it's thought the decision was taken due to the Covid-19 pandemic and its overall impact on the phone industry.

He also says there won't be a Google Pixel 4a XL. That's something we've heard before from other sources, but Prosser's information has proven correct in the past, so we're now expecting there to be only one Pixel 4a model.

Pixel 4a Was originally May, then got pushed to June, now pushed again. “Just Black” & “Barely Blue”Current plan for announcement:July 13 BTW - just 4G. (Sorry to kill the 5G rumors)Seems like they’re ready to ship. The decision is mostly based on market analysis.May 21, 2020

In another significant claim, Prosser said the Pixel 4a will not support 5G networks. This feature may just be reserved for the flagship Google Pixel 5 and Pixel 5 XL, which are expected to land later this year.

He also claims the Google Pixel 4a will only be available in Just Black and Barely Blue colors, which if true would mean the Purple-ish and Clearly White colors of the Google Pixel 3a won't be options.

Previous leaks and rumors have suggested the Pixel 4a will be equipped with a 5.8-inch OLED display and a thinner bezel than previous Pixel devices.

We've also heard that the chipset inside the phone will be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730, which would be a big upgrade over the Snapdragon 670 that's inside the Pixel 3a.

Other reports have claimed the device will come with 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage, with a 3,080mAh battery and support for 18W fast charging.