Google Home UK release date confirmed: arriving next week

It's official, we now have a Google Home release date for the UK - you'll be able to get your hands on Google's Smart Assistant from April 6.

The Google Home price is £129, and Google promises a load of 'Easter Eggs' hidden in the device to give it a more British feel - we'll find out what treats it has in store - we're hoping for a Cockney rhyming slang translator and an instant fish n'chips finder.

You can trigger home by saying "Okay Google" and then speaking whatever command you wish - whether that's "do I need an umbrella today?", "turn on the lounge lights" or "turn the heating up, it's bloody freezing".

It can do much more, such as playing music and setting timers, so check out our Google Home review to find out.

It goes directly up against Amazon Echo, which has already established itself in a number of homes, and it will be interesting to see if Google can properly challenge with its later arrival.

The UK is being treated to a new router too, with a Google WiFi release date of April 6 also announced at the same event.

Google WiFi allows you to create a mesh network by using multiples of the device to give you a wide, strong internet connection throughout the home.

In terms of the Google WiFi price you're looking at £129 for a one pack and £229 for the two pack.