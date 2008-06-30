Trending

PlayStation 3 Trophy system unveiled

Included in the PS3 Firmware 2.4 update this week

Sony unveils PS3 Trophy system

Sony is set to launch Firmware Update 2.4 for PlayStation 3 this coming Wednesday, with the company revealing details on the PS3 Trophy system which is included in the update.

With more than a nod to Xbox Live's Gamerpoints system, the PS3's Trophy interface gives gamers a new menu with a list of all the compatible games that they are playing.

Look at what you could have won

If you click on a game you get a list of what is required of you to obtain trophies, as well as a nice, shiny virtual trophy cabinet to see what you have already won.

You can see a video demo of the system over on the PlayStation blog.

