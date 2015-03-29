Manic Street Platformers: the games that had 90s bands hooked

Hello 3D, dreamy stream-of-consciousness vocalist from Massive Attack, Brit award-nominated Bristol trio, performers of such hits as 'Unfinished Sympathy' and 'Daydreaming'...

How long have you been playing computer games, 3D?

I got my Amiga for the graphics about four years ago, but all I've really done is play games on it.

What games are you into at the moment?

The game we play big time is Kick Off 2. We have serious tournaments, with at least eight people playing each other once then semis and finals. Plenty of beer goes down, all the stats are out, scores, pitch conditions. We're well into it, total involvement. There are a few flaws obviously, repetitive things that shouldn't happen.

The goalie is like a magnet every time you go near him. The free kicks are too hard. It needs a 'simple' facility to set up your own league etc but it's still the ultimate football Berne. Everyone is waiting for Kick Off 3. We've tried other football stuff, though not Sensible Soccer yet, but the only thing even remotely as good is Speedball 2. These are games where you can have a room full of people all having a laugh without it becoming boring. Stunt Car Racer used to be another in that category, we always hook up two Amigas for that one.

Personal all-time favourite game?



Kick Off 2, of course. But me and Mushroom really got crazily obsessive about Sim City for a while. I've got to admit it was a pirate copy without a save facility so we had to keep it on non-stop for three days, until eventually we had to get some sleep. When we woke up New York had burned to the ground, then the computer...

Worst game you ever played?

I don't know about worst, but the most disappointing was It Came From The Desert. The advance demo was brilliant so I was expecting a lot, but the real thing was too repetitive.

How often do you buy games?

It's not a routine thing. The last one I got was Robocop 3 for my birthday. Its really crap. The idea is clever, but the graphics have no atmosphere. It's Just an old arcade target game - really boring. Didn't like that one at all.

Is game playing a solitary, or social, occupation for the Manics?

Definitely social. An all-nighter once we get started. A lot of the other acts from Bristol are involved. Fresh Force, Smith And Mighty... No one talks about music though, just football, it's a real male thing.

When I first got the Amiga I spent lonely days and nights with Elite, trading, trading. trading, until suddenly I woke up wondering where all me mates had gone. The only game I ever really enjoyed playing on my own was an oldie called Deja Vu.

What genre of game do you prefer to play?

Sports, social things, competitive games. It's more fun to compete against, rather than just play with someone. I'd love to get into something like Midwinter but basically I'm lazy. I just don't want to read instructions. I just want to turn on and tune in

Massive Attack future plans?

We're well into the new album at the moment, so it looks like a release later in the year, but don't hold your breath, we're very fussy. My real ambition for the near future is to review Kick Off 3 for Amiga Power.