Interrupt your friends' gaming with new PlayStation Messages app for iOS and Android

PlayStation users, rejoice! The notoriously difficult messaging contained within Sony's PlayStation app is obsolete as of right now.

Following the example set by Facebook's Messenger app, Sony's launched a PlayStation equivalent for iOS and Android, dramatically improving on its messaging offering.

Tapping the Messages tab in the toolbar at the top of the PlayStation app now launches PlayStation Messages, a separate app that, like its Facebook predecessor, makes it easier to see who's online.

Sony has also updated its original PlayStation app, enabling users to now follow verified accounts and keep track of their activities.