Nintendo announces 3DS and 3DS XL release date for UK and US

It's all about that second stick

It's Nintendo Direct day, which can only mean hype, hype and more hype. But the biggest announcement was the US and UK launch date for the new 3DS and 3DS XL.

Nintendo's new handhelds will launch on February 13. Both sizes will launch in the UK but America will only get the XL - no swappable faceplates for you.

Both handhelds feature the long-awaited second thumbstick, built-in NFC, better 3D and a power upgrade that'll make things a bit zippier.

A number of upcoming games will only be playable on the new 3DS, including Xenoblade Chronicles 3D, which launches April 2.

The updated consoles hit Japan and Australia last year, and the rest of us have been patiently waiting ever since. Not long to go now.

