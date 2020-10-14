Fujifilm's best mirrorless camera for beginners is down to its lowest ever price

If you're looking to take your photography up a step from your point-and-shoot phone, the Fujifilm X-A7 is one of the best mirrorless cameras for the job – and it's now an even better candidate thanks to a 36% discount in Amazon's Prime Day deals.

This superb deal takes the X-A7, which already offered excellent value, down to its lowest ever price of £449, with an XC15-45mm kit lens. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best deals in your region.)

In typical Fujifilm style, the X-A7 manages to combine charming retro styling with modern shooting power, including a 24.5MP APS-C sensor and the ability to shoot 4K/30p video. If you don't need a viewfinder and prefer your cameras to be as compact as possible, it's one of the best mirrorless options around at this price.

A brilliant entry-level camera, the Fujifilm X-A7 is available with its kit lens for its lowest ever price during Prime Day. This deal saves you a massive 36% on this bundle's usual price, making it a great buy for anyone who's looking to take a step up from smartphone photography. The X-A7 combines superb autofocus, excellent image quality and a large, sharp LCD display. View Deal

What's particularly impressive about the Fujifilm X-A7 is how well it's designed for those moving up from smartphones – from its large, 3.5-inch rear LCD to an intuitive interface, it's an ideal first 'proper' camera for anyone who's ready to embrace manual shooting or get more creative with their shooting.

If you'd rather just point-and-shoot, though, it's got you covered there too, thanks to its impressive autofocus performance, which includes face- and eye-detection. Throw in stylish looks and a wide range of X-series lenses, and you've got a very fine mirrorless camera for an excellent price.

