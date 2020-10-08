French Open live stream: how to watch tennis free from anywhere in the semi-finals

With familiar faces in the men's draw and a couple of wildcards in the women's, the French Open semi-finals are looking particularly intriguing in 2020. The belated tournament hasn't disappointed and there's still plenty more to enjoy from the Stade Roland Garros. You can watch every serve with a French Open live stream no matter where in the world you are - read on for all the details and how you can watch the tennis absolutely FREE.

2020 French Open live stream The 2020 French Open takes place at the Stade Roland Garros in Paris, running for two weeks until Sunday, October 11. Coverage will start at 11am CEST every day, which is 10am BST/5am ET/2am PT/7pm AEST. Full French Open tennis live streaming and TV channel details are below - including some brilliant free coverage options - and you can watch your preferred coverage from anywhere with this 100% risk-free ExpressVPN trial.

Rafael Nadal is looking to defend his men's singles title and, despite his reservations, has looked his usual dominant self on the Paris clay. He's seeking out his 13th (yes, 13th!) French Open victory this week. His most likely vanquisher and world number 1, Novak Djokovic, was thrown out of Flushing Meadows after accidentally hitting a ball at a line judge in a fit of rage, and hasn't won the French Open since 2016. The Serb would love to lift the Coupe des Mousquetaires as the pantomime villain of the tennis world.

Diego Schwartzman has been the surprise package of the men's draw so far, overcoming Dominic Thiem in a five-set epic quarter-final. Indeed, it's been quite the week for Argentinian tennis, with the unfancied Nadia Podoroska also making the semis.

The women's side of the competition was already blown wide open by the withdrawal of reigning champion Ashleigh Barty and Naomi Osaka, and then Serena walking away before her 2nd round encounter. 2018 champ Simona Halep was the #1 seed, but crashed out to hot prospect Iga Świątek. American Sofia Kenin is now the highest seed remaining, while two-time Wimbledon winner Petra Kvitová is facing her in the semis.

It's the last Grand Slam of the year, and here's how you can live stream all the French Open 2020 tennis action from wherever you are in the world.

How to watch a French Open live stream from outside your country

For broadcast and streaming details in tennis-mad countries like the US, UK, Australia, Canada and New Zealand, just scroll down the page - everything you need to know is there, including details of who is showing it for free.

But if you try to watch your domestic coverage from somewhere outside your home country, you'll soon find a problem - geo-blocking. That's where the broadcaster prevents you from watching your usual feed from abroad. It's a common problem for sports fans all over the world.

Fortunately, there's an easy solution.

Get a 100% risk-free ExpressVPN trial for 30-days

We've thoroughly tested all of the most popular VPNs and rate ExpressVPN as the best of what's out there. It's simple to install, boasts strong security features, and is compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including the Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation. You can also use it with Android and iOS mobile devices, so to get that home broadcast and stay safer online, this is our pick of the litter. Best of all, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money back guarantee so you can try it out for a month for free, or sign up for an annual plan and get 3 months absolutely FREE. It really is the top option around, so check it out today.

Who has a free French Open tennis live stream in 2020?

Unlike with some tournaments (US Open, we're looking at you!), tennis fans in some regions get lucky when it comes to Roland Garros. It's free-to-air in some countries around the world.

On UK TV, you can get a free French Open live stream courtesy of ITV4 and, more specifically, its ITV Hub streaming service - available either right through your web browser or as an app for mobiles, tablets, set-top boxes, select smart TVs, consoles and more. It can be used by anyone in the UK 100% free - registration takes seconds and you only need a working email address and full UK postcode (such as SW1A 1AA for Buckingham Palace) to get streaming.

If you prefer your coverage local, then French TV has you covered, too - specifically France TV Sport. In this case, the only prerequisite is being in France - you don't even have to register or anything!

There's even a free way to watch the French Open in Australia - details below.

If you'd normally watch one of these options but can't because you're abroad right now, don't sweat it. Just cast your eyes upwards and read about how using one of the best VPNs is an easy way to take your favorite streaming services with you wherever you are - right now, ExpressVPN is the way to go.

How to watch a free French Open live stream in the UK

The 2020 French Open is being shown live in the UK on free-to-air channel ITV4 - so anyone can stream it using the channel's ITV Hub platform. For added on-the-go viewing convenience, it has an excellent app that's available on nearly anything that plugs in these days - just give it a search on your device of choice. ITV4's French Open TV coverage starts on Sunday, September 27, and the channel is promising coverage from around 10am-8pm BST for each day of the 15-day event, which concludes on Sunday, October 11. If you're from the UK but not at home right now, you can get your French Open fix by grabbing a VPN.

How to live stream French Open tennis for FREE in Australia

Aussie tennis fans are spoilt for choice when it comes to tuning in to the 2020 French Open. For starters, free-to-air SBS and SBS Viceland have got in on the action, and will be showing the tennis from 10pm-5am Aussie time each night, and that includes the final, semi-finals and quarter-finals. This means viewers can make use of the free SBS On Demand streaming service to tune in. Kayo Sports subscribers will also be able to stream all the action live as it happens each day. A Kayo Sports Basic Package costs $25 per month and allows users to stream across two devices simultaneously, while a Kayo Sports Premium Package provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month. Needless to say, this makes it super-affordable if you share with friends, family or fellow tennis fans - plus Kayo offers a FREE trial period so you can watch some of the event for free. If you're away from Australia at the moment, you'll need to go down the VPN route as set out above.

How to watch the French Open: live stream Roland Garros 2020 tennis in the US

In the US, both NBC Sports and the Tennis Channel are airing the French Open action. If you have NBC Sports on cable already, you're all set and can watch the tennis from Roland Garros via the network's website - just log-in with details of your TV provider. Cord-cutters can watch NBCSN on Sling TV, where it's available as part of the over-the-top service's Blue bundle. You can even try a FREE Sling trial that will let you watch this week's race without paying a penny, if you play your cards right. If you're outside the US right now you can always use a VPN to get access to your home coverage.

How to live stream the French Open and watch tennis online in Canada

In Canada, you can watch the French Open on English-language TSN or French-language RDS - but they're premium channels that typically come with a pay TV package. If you get them as part of your cable deal, then you'll just be able to log in with the details of your provider and get access to a French Open live stream. If you don't have cable, then you can subscribe to TSN or RDS on a streaming-only basis from just CA$4.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month. And if you decide to subscribe or already have, remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go - just try the No. 1 VPN around 100% risk-free for 30-days and follow the instructions above.

French Open live stream 2020: how to watch the tennis online in New Zealand

The official broadcaster for the French Open in New Zealand is Sky Sport , which costs $31.99 per month and includes channels dedicated to football, rugby, cricket and golf. For mobile streaming, you can tune in via the Sky Go app, and if you're away from New Zealand right now you can use a VPN to catch your home TV coverage.

(Image credit: TPN/Getty Images)

French Open 2020 semi-finals - order of play Women's semi-finals - Thursday, October 8 Iga Świątek vs Nadia Podoroska - 3pm local time, 2pm BST, 9am ET Sofia Kenin vs Petra Kvitová - 4.15pm local time, 3.15pm BST, 10.15am ET* Men's semi-finals - Friday, October 9 Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas - 3pm local time, 2pm BST, 9am ET Diego Schwartzman vs Rafael Nadal - 4.30pm local time, 3.30pm BST, 10.30am ET* * Estimated start times