Forget Pixel 4 deals - the Pixel 3a is stupidly cheap ahead of Black Friday

We must admit - we were rather impressed during the Google Pixel 4 launch last month. It's got a brilliant camera, stunning 90Hz 5.7-inch display and it's actually cheaper than we thought it was going to be.

And yet, we're going to spend the rest of this article explaining why you shouldn't buy it. That's because we were possibly even more impressed when the Pixel 3a was unveiled earlier in 2019. It's an upper mid-range handset being sold at the price point of a budget phone. When it comes to bargains for Black Friday and beyond, it could well pay off to take a look at the best Google Pixel 3a deals.

Right now, you can get the handset from as little as £21.99 per month with only £30 to pay upfront. That's an astonishing tariff for such a good smartphone. While the value increases in direct correlation to the data cap - we actually prefer the Pixel 3a deal from Carphone Warehouse which doubles the data on EE and still comes in at £23 a month. Getting a similarly proportioned deal on the Pixel 4 would cost you around £250 more over the two year contract!

We've selected a handful of the very best Google Pixel 3a deals below. If you want an accomplished mobile phone deal without the need to remortgage your home, these are well worth a look.

See how Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL deals compare to these

Today's best Google PIxel 3a deals in full:

Google Pixel 3a from iD Mobile | £29.99 upfront | 1GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £21.99 per month

The cheapest of these contracts, £22 a month is a brilliant price to be paying for a phone that came out this year. 1GB is limiting, but will be OK for people who don't need to use their phone too often away from Wi-Fi. iD is Carphone Warehouse's in-house budget brand an often comes good with the bargains (like this one!). Total cost over 24 months is £557.75View Deal

Google Pixel 3a from Mobiles.co.uk | O2 | £40 upfront (with 10OFF code) | 10GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £24 per month

Ladies and gentlemen...we have a winner! This is a sensational contract plan from Mobiles.co.uk. It's bumped the data up to a mighty 10GB each month - that's more than enough for the average user and affords loads of Spotify streaming, Facebook scrolling and Google Mapping while you're out and about. Pop in the code 10OFF at the checkout to save a tenner from the usual cost. Total cost over 24 months is £616

View Deal