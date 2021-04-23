Fitbit sale: pick up the Fitbit Inspire 2 for just £70 at Amazon

Right now, you can pick up the slim Fitbit Inspire 2 for just $69.99 at Amazon, Walmart and direct from Fitbit. That's a saving of 22% off the regular price.

We've only seen the Inspire 2 this cheap once before, and we may know the reason why Amazon has knocked so much off the price. Fitbit has just launched a new device, the Fitbit Luxe, that looks very similar to the Inspire 2 on the surface, so stores have opted to drop its price to make both fitness trackers equally tempting.

Fitbit Inspire 2: £89.99 £69.99 at Amazon

You can save over £20 off the Fitbit Inspire 2 right now, meaning this smart entry-level fitness tracker is a bargain at a hair under £70. It's one of the best cheap fitness trackers around, and we expect this deal won't last long.

The Fitbit Inspire 2 is an entry-level fitness tracker, and is a great tool if you're looking for some encouragement to get more active. It offers all-day heart rate monitoring, step tracking, and 'active zone minutes', helping you meet recommended daily goals to improve your health. There's sleep tracking, too so you can see how well you're resting at night.

You also get a trial subscription to Fitbit Premium thrown in for free, giving you access to nutrition plans, instructor-led workouts, and meditation sessions led by Deepak Chopra.

Its display is black and white (much like that of the Fitbit Charge 4), which means it looks a little less flashy than the new Luxe, but that's the only real downside here.

