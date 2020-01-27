The Falcon and the Winter Soldier has an August release date on Disney Plus, says report

The first MCU Disney Plus series, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, will release on the streaming service in August according to a report by Deadline. It was mentioned offhand in a news story announcing the casting of actor Noah Mills, and therefore shouldn't be taken as an official announcement.

That said, Deadline's track record when it comes to Hollywood insight is pretty impeccable, and you can expect that the outlet wouldn't drop that information without some certainty of what the date actually is.

The date makes sense: we know that The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is just one of two Marvel Cinematic Universe series debuting this year, with WandaVision following. A gap between the two would make sense, since Disney rolls its originals out on a weekly basis, and probably wouldn't want two major new shows to overlap.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier sees Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan respectively reprising their roles from the Captain America and Avengers movies. They're joined by returning villain Baron Zemo, played by Daniel Bruhl, as well as Emily VanCamp as Sharon Carter. Meanwhile, handsome blonde man Wyatt Russell will play John Walker, the Super-Patriot/US Agent, who will likely be an antagonist too.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will be six episodes long, meaning you're likely to see WandaVision follow in either October or November.

Disney Plus ramps up in 2020

If this date is true, it means that Disney Plus is really going to start hitting its stride in late 2020. We know The Mandalorian season 2 has a release date later in the year, and with two Marvel shows out around the same time, it'll likely get the service an unprecedented amount of attention.

In the meantime, Disney Plus has new original content releasing all the time aimed at a younger audience, though the obvious highlight for most subscribers will be next month's debut of The Clone Wars season 7.