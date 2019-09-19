Europa League 2019-20 live stream: how to watch the football online from anywhere

Forty-eight clubs from across the continent have set out on the long road to UEFA Europa League glory. And this year's tournament is blessed with a number of big name teams that would usually find their place in the Champions League. It should be a cracking cup competition, and you can see every game - no matter where you are - by following this Europa League live stream guide.

Hoping to replicate Chelsea’s exploits in the competition last year will be Premier League clubs Manchester United, Arsenal (last season's losing finalists) and Wolverhampton Wanderers, while Scotland will have both Old Firm side’s taking part, with Celtic placed in Group E and Rangers appearing in Group G.

Indeed, Steven Gerrard's side arguably have the toughest task of all the British teams, having been placed in an opening pool that also includes Porto, Feyenoord and Young Boys of Switzerland.

Other European glamour clubs involved the competition this year include Roma, Lazio, Dynamo Kiev, PSV Eindhoven and Sporting Lisbon.

Scroll down for your guide to getting a live stream of all the UEFA Europa League matches you want to see, no matter where you are in the world.

Scroll down to find out your football viewing options in some of the major Europa League watching countries around the world. And if you're out of the country for this game week and are worried that you won't catch the game, don't sweat. With the option of using a VPN service, you can tune into those fixtures no matter where you are in the world. And best of all, it's really easy to do.

Stream every Europa League game live in the UK

Subscription channel BT Sport again has exclusive rights to show the Europa League in the UK, and will be showing every single match of the 2019/20 competition on one of its TV or online channels. If you're looking to stream matches, the BT Sport app or BTSport.com is where you need to go, enabling mobile, tablet and PC viewing. For those settling down in front of the box, certain games will be selected for 4K broadcast should your TV have those ultra-HD capabilities. If you find yourself outside the UK and want to watch one of the Europa League games, don't worry about geo-blocks on your account – simply grab a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

How to live stream UEFA Europa League in the US

Following TNT's acquisition of the Europa League and Champions League football rights, it will be showing more than 340 matches across the two competitions this season. The majority of those will be via its B/R Live service online, via its app or on the likes of Apple TV, Roku and Amazon Fire TV. It costs $2.99 for a one-time only sub, $9.99 per month or - by far the best value - $79.99 for a whole year and so every single one of those matches. If you already have TNT (or Univision) then selected matches will be played on those, channels too. Generally, matches are shown at 3pm ET, 12pm PT, with a couple of games each week kicking off two hours earlier.



How to live stream Europa League in Canada for FREE

For the 2019/20 season, live Europa League matches are broadcast in Canada by the ever-growing sports subscription service, DAZN . The channel will be live streaming every single game of the competition. DAZN packages come in at $20 per month or $150 per year in Canada, though you do have the option of a one month free trial if you've never used it before. And don't forget...using a VPN is the way to get that free Europa League live stream if you're away from Canada when the game you want to watch is on.

How to live stream Europa League soccer in Australia

Optus Sport has exclusive live broadcast rights to show Europa League matches in Australia again this season. Optus coverage can be streamed via mobile and tablet with the channel's app, while chord-cutters can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport , you can use one of our favorite VPNs above and watch the coverage from another nation.

The official broadcaster for the Europa League in New Zealand is Sky Sports ,with th channel will be broadcasting over 100 live games for the 2019/20 competition. For mobile streaming, users can tune in via the SKY Go app.

In India, Sony Pictures Networks (SPN) continues to broadcast the UEFA Europa League. SPN's coverage of the competition will stretch across both TV and it's over-the-top service SonyLIV .