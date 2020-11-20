Dyson Black Friday deals slash prices of cordless and upright vacuum cleaners

A number of Dyson vacuum Black Friday deals are up for grabs right now, with up to £100 of savings to be had on select models.

The Dyson Small Ball Animal 2 is the cheapest of the lot, with a £199 price tag now offering a £50 saving at multiple retailers. It's specifically "engineered for homes with pets", with up to 30 minutes suction per charge, and a modular form factor with numerous tools and accessories thrown in for different kinds of cleaning.

Dyson is a strong brand for vacuums, with highly sophisticated suction technology and a gradual embrace of cordless connection ensuring powerful but flexible cleaning capabilities.

Other models include the wire free Dyson Cyclone V8 Absolute Extra with a big £100 off at John Lewis and Argos.

The best Dyson Black Friday deals

Dyson Cyclone V8 Absolute Extra: £399 £299 at Argos

This step-up cordless vacuum cleaner offers wire-free cleaning with powerful suction, thanks to Dyson's cyclone technology. It lasts 40 minutes between charges, and just got a £100 discount.

Dyson Cyclone V8 Absolute Extra: £399 £299 at John Lewis

Another V8 Absolute Extra deal – same price, but with John Lewis' excellent guarantee thrown in. Again, expect wire-free cleaning with powerful suction, thanks to Dyson's cyclone technology. £100 discount is not to be sniffed at.

Dyson Small Ball Animal 2: £249 £199 at Argos

Save £50 on this wired upright vacuum cleaner. You don't get the flexibility of a cordless model, but you do get a large 1.8 litre capacity and continual use when connected to a mains supply.

Dyson Small Ball Animal 2: £249 £199 at John Lewis

John Lewis again price matching other retailers with £50 off this wired upright vacuum cleaner. It'll offer superior suction than a wireless model, and is tough on pet hair – but remember that it's not as flexible as a cordless option.

Keep in mind that there are higher-spec Dyson vacuums, such as the V10 and V11 models (the higher the number, the higher the specs), though you will be paying more for the privilege.

These premium models cost £399 and £599 respectively, but up the run time to 60 minutes, so it may be worth the extra cost for the sake of getting more of a clean done in one go. Capacity goes up to 9.76 litres, too, compared to the 0.54 litres of the V7.

