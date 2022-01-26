Crysis 4 is announced in a teaser trailer

Audio player loading…

Crysis 4 has been announced in a new teaser trailer. Revealed by publisher Crytek on its official Twitter page, the short video shows what looks to be various materials and microscopic structures of a nanosuit, before the number four appears on screen.

"It's time to join the journey and be the hero", the tweet accompanying the video says.

Hours before the teaser was released, the upcoming game was prematurely revealed on Chinese social media platform BiliBili when Crytek posted a teaser image and caption referring to Crysis 4 by name.

The BiliBili post has since been removed, but no details on the game's expected release date or gameplay have been revealed.

It's time to join the journey and be the hero.A Crytek Announcement. pic.twitter.com/Ohbux0w0s5January 26, 2022 See more

Analysis: keep your eyes peeled

Crysis has been dormant for several years. Although the first game of the series was re-released as Crysis Remastered in 2020, and a remaster of the whole trilogy hit shelves last year, the series hasn’t received a new mainline title since Crysis 3 in 2013. That's left fans eager for the next installment in the alien-shooting, nanosuit-wearing first-person shooter series.

This is the first official announcement about Crysis 4 that's been made, following years of circulating rumors and speculation. However, exactly what form the game will take is anyone's guess.

While the first title in the series featured partially open-world levels and encouraged players to rely on stealth, the following games leaned into gun-blazing action. Crytek is a very different company to that which released the original Crysis trilogy, seeing much success with its 2019 co-operative multiplayer shooter Hunt: Showdown, and it could really mix things up by cribbing a few ideas from that game.

Regardless of what Crysis 4 plays like, you can be pretty certain that it'll look wonderful. The original Crysis developed a reputation for its unmatched graphical fidelity, which Crytek tried to keep afloat throughout the series.