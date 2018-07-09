Chromebook 'Nocturne' to fix first detachable Chrome laptop's fatal flaw

If you’ve been waiting for 2-in-1 laptop Chromebook models to truly take off, you likely won’t have to wait much longer. New information on a luxury-grade, 2-in-1 Chromebook with a high-resolution screen and backlit keyboard covered has surfaced on the Chromium developer portal.

The latest piece of info regarding an unreleased Chromebook ‘Nocturne’ device is that its keyboard cover will include backlighting. This was a major omission from the 2-in-1 HP Chromebook x2, which was the first device of its kind.

The next evolution for Chromebooks?

A bunch of additional information regarding ‘Nocturne’ has bubbled to the surface on Chromium the past few months. Specifically, it’s known that the device will run a 2,400 x 1,600-pixel display – the same as the Google Pixelbook.

Other comments on the Chromium developer tool point to fingerprint login for biometric security, and XDA reports that it will run on an Intel Skylake processor. However, the latter detail is more than likely to change given that we’re now well into the Kaby Lake processor generation.

There's no information on which vendor will be releasing this Chromebook product, much less what it will cost and when it will release.

The next stage of high-end Chromebooks is likely just around the corner, with Google’s mobile computers looking nigh-indistinguishable from their Windows and macOS-bound competitors.