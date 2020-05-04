Celebrate Star Wars day with some of these great Lego Star Wars sets

Star Wars day is here, and Lego is celebrating it in style with price cuts on sets, member bonuses and even a free set if you spend over a certain amount.

Fans of Star Wars will almost certainly have considered buying one of the huge number of Lego Star Wars sets ever since that range began in 1999, with packs being available based on the main films, The Mandalorian, and more sets from the wider Star Wars universe.

The Lego Star Wars sets range from smaller ships and settings and decorative items like key-chains, to huge Death Star, Star Destroyer and Millennium Falcon models available for huge sums, aimed at the dedicated collector.

Since the Star Wars franchise is so well represented by Lego, Star Wars Day on May 4 is the perfect opportunity to take advantage of the various deals and offers on Lego Star Wars sets running over the course of the day. We'll run you through the options open to you, all available directly from Lego's store.

(Image credit: Lego)

Free Lego Star Wars day set

If you spend over $75 / £75 on Lego Star Wars sets over the course of Star Wars Day, you can claim a free gift from Lego in the form of the 'Death Star II Battle' kit. It doesn't seem that this offer is available in Australia, though, unfortunately.

This set was created just for Star Wars Day 2020, and it's a decorative piece recreating the finale from Return of the Jedi, perfect for fans of the original trilogy. You can view the set online here, and it's also pictured above.

You can get this free gift on all online orders on the Lego website over the price threshold, meaning you don't have to buy Lego Star Wars sets to get it. Of course, since it's Star Wars Day, you might be more inclined to order that type of set anyway.

You can access the Lego website by clicking here to find what sets you want, if you think you want to make the most of this deal.

(Image credit: LEGO)

Lego Star Wars deals

As part of Star Wars Day, Lego is offering 20% off certain sets from its range, mostly on Lego kits, but a Darth Vader link watch and Darth Vader notebook are also available at a reduced price if you're looking for gift ideas.

You can find the Lego sales and offers page here, but we'll also pick out some of the highlights for you to consider below:

20% off Lego Star Wars Droid Commander

The Lego Star Wars Droid Commander set lets you create various droids from the Star Wars universe then command them and program them using an app. It's easy to do, perfect for younger kids as well as older children looking for hands-on coding experience.View Deal

20% off Lego Star Wars Black Ace TIE Interceptor

Most of the best Lego Star Wars kits are starships, and the only ship available on the Star Wars Day sale is this ship from the TV show Star Wars Resistance. It comes with Poe Dameron, arguably the best character from the newest films, as well as the droid BB-8.

View Deal

Other Lego Star Wars sets you might consider

Of course, as part of Star Wars Day you can order any Lego Star Wars sets you want, not just those on sale, if you want to get that free set.

In addition, Lego VIP members get double points on Lego Star Wars sets for the celebration, so if there's a set you've been eyeing up for a while, now's the time to make the leap.

You can see all the Lego Star Wars sets here, but we'll put some of the especially tempting sets below so you're aware of some of the newer ones.

Lego Star Wars A-Wing Starfighter

Just before Star Wars Day, Lego unveiled its A-Wing Starfighter decorative model, based on the ship from the original trilogy. It's a little on the pricey side, but fans of the Star Wars franchise can now add it to their collection.

View Deal

Lego Star Wars Imperial Star Destroyer

While the Lego Star Destroyer may only be for those super-committed fans, being one of the most expensive Lego Star Wars sets available to date, it's undeniably a tempting item for people who are fans of the franchise or Lego in general.

View Deal