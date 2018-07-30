The best broadband deals in July 2018

Find the best broadband deals in your area We will keep your postcode private, but it helps us find deals that are available to you Compare Deals Showing 7 of 124 deals ? Sort By Recommended Superfast Fibre Unlimited + Editor's Pick £80 prepaid MasterCard. Contract 18 months Avg. Speed 50 Mb £9.99 upfront £31.99 /mth View at BT Deal ends Thu, 2 Aug Learn More Superfast 1 for new Vodafone customers + Super cheap fibre Minimum speed guarantee of 25Mb Contract 18 months Avg. Speed 35 Mb Free upfront £22 /mth View at Vodafone Learn More Unlimited Broadband + Exclusive Contract 12 months Avg. Speed 11 Mb Free upfront £16.80 /mth View at POP Telecom Deal ends Tue, 31 Jul Learn More Fixed Price Unlimited Fast Broadband + Order by phone on 0800 049 2103 Contract 12 months Avg. Speed 11 Mb Free upfront £17 /mth View at TalkTalk Deal ends Thu, 2 Aug Learn More Sky Broadband Unlimited + £50 reward. Contract 12 months Avg. Speed 11 Mb £9.95 upfront £18 /mth View at Sky Deal ends Thu, 2 Aug Learn More Brilliant Broadband + Contract 12 months Avg. Speed 11 Mb £9.99 upfront £15 /mth View at NOW Broadband Learn More Unlimited Broadband + £50 cashback. Contract 12 months Avg. Speed 10 Mb Free upfront £18.99 /mth View at Plusnet Deal ends Tue, 31 Jul Learn More Load more deals

There have to be better ways to spend your spare time than rooting through broadband deals, haven't there? Well that's why we're bringing you a one-stop guide to choosing the best broadband for your home - making that bewildering set of internet deal options much easier to narrow down.

You first stop is our broadband comparison chart above. Simply pop in your postcode and use the handy set of filters to narrow down the perfect deal for you - it literally takes less than a minute.

At the moment, it's difficult to look past Vodafone and its astonishingly priced £22 per month fibre deal, but dig deeper and you can get BT broadband and a £80 pre-paid Mastercard at a reasonable rate, too. You'll see our handpicked favourite deals for fibre (if you can get it), broadband and TV packages and cheap broadband only plans that are really impressing us this month. Keep scrolling down and you'll find our advice on what else you should consider when buying broadband - from the speed you'll need, to whether getting fibre broadband is a must for your household.

And if you're undecided as to what kind of broadband deal you need, then keep reading for some handy buying advice. Do you need superfast fibre broadband? Should you go for a cheap broadband only deal for less than £20 per month, or add TV and phone plans to your internet package? There are dozens upon dozens of combinations to pick from, with providers such as Virgin Media, Sky and TalkTalk all fighting for your business.

Fibre broadband deals: top 3 in the UK this month (subject to availability at your postcode)

BT Superfast Fibre Unlimited | 18 months | 50Mb avg speed | Weekend calls | £9.99 router delivery | £31.99pm

BT remains the most popular broadband provider around, and not only because of its familiar brand. Its best value fibre broadband plan combines incredible 50Mb average speeds, free connection and a £80 pre-paid Mastercard. Standard broadband costs £7 less a month . Total cost of 18 months £585.81 Buy this broadband deal from BT

Vodafone Superfast 1 | 18 months | 35Mb avg speed | Line rental inc. | FREE upfront | £22 per month

More famous for its Vodafone mobile deals , the company has some great prices on broadband, too. In fact, it's the cheapest fibre optic internet provider by some distance with faintly ridiculous £22 per month prices (or £20 if you have your mobile contract with Vodafone). Ok, so it's recently gone up by a pound per month, but we think it's well worth it because Vodafone now guarantees a minimum speed of 25Mb, or money off your next monthly bill. We like...A LOT. Total cost over 18 months £396 Get this super cheap Vodafone fibre broadband deal

Virgin Media VIVID 50 and Player TV bundle | 12 months | 108Mb avg speed | Weekend calls | £20 upfront | £29pm

This new double speed promotional price from Virgin is just splendid. First there's the insane average 108Mb internet speed - that's around 13.5MB per second in terms of downloads. Plus you get weekend calls, a free TV V6 box and 60+ TV channels. Only around 60% of the UK can get Virgin broadband though, so use our postcode checker above to see if you qualify. Total cost of 12 months £368 View this broadband deal from Virgin Media - or call 08000-492-102 to order by phone

Broadband and TV deals: top 3 in the UK this month

NOW Brilliant Broadband + Entertainment Pass | 12 months | 11Mb avg speed | 100+ channels | Anytime calls | £9.99 delivery | £19.99pm

NOW Broadband offers some of the cheapest internet rates on the market, and the same applies if you want the provider to cater for both broadband and TV. All you have to pay upfront is a tenner for delivery and the monthly payments are fantastic considering you get access to 300+ box sets and premium channels like Sky Atlantic and Fox. Total cost of 12 months £249.87 View this broadband and TV deal from NOW Broadband

Virgin Media Full House Bundle | 12 months | 108Mb 213Mb avg speed | Weekend calls | 230+ channels incl. BT Sport | £20 activation fee | £55pm

Included in the Full House bundle's 200-odd channels are the likes of MTV, the Disney Channel and the full suite of BT Sport stations. While on the internet side, you now get the benefit of pulverising 213Mb average speeds - that should mean seamless 4K streaming and downloads at over 25MB per second, but only for a limited time Total cost for 12 months £680 View this broadband and TV deal from Virgin - or call 08000-492-102 to order.

TalkTalk Faster Broadband + Sky Sports Bundle | 18 months | 35Mb avg. speed | All 8 Sky Sports channels | £9.95 delivery | £37.50 per month (for first 9 months, then £56.50 per month)

Of all TalkTalk's broadband and TV deals, we reckon we like this one the best. Speed-wise, you get cranked up to a nifty super fast fibre optics and then there's all those lovely Sky Sports channels for a cut price. Total cost for 18 months £855.95 View this TalkTalk broadband and TV dealView Deal

Broadband only deals: top 2 in the UK this month

Plusnet Unlimited Broadband | 12 months | 10Mb average speed | Line rental inc. | FREE activation | £18.99pm + £50 cashback

If you're hunting around for the best broadband deals on the market, then Plusnet currently pips the rest to go top of the podium with its standard ADSL internet plan. The only offer that gets close is NOW Broadband's summer sale at £15 per month and £9.99 upfront, so going with Plusnet will save you more than a tenner over the course of the year. Effective price for 12 months £177.88 (after cashback) Click to grab Plusnet's cheap broadband deal now

POP Broadband | 12 months | 11Mb avg speed | Line rental inc. | FREE activation | £16.80 per month

This is a frankly astonishing price for your home internet connection of the likes we very rarely seen. Your telephone line comes free, or pay an extra fiver a month to get unlimited anytime calls to UK landlines. There's nothing to pay upfront, either. And the cherry on the cake...this price is EXCLUSIVE to TechRadar readers. Total cost of 12 months £201.60 Get our EXCLUSIVE cheap broadband deal from POP

What broadband speed do I need?

Super fast fibre broadband deals may sound appetising, but they may not be necessary for your home - especially if you want to cut costs. It could be worth considering slower, cheaper ADSL internet instead.

Broadband speeds are represented in megabits per second, or Mb. Crudely speaking, the more Mbs, the faster the broadband speed. But remember that the advertised speed is the 'average' (more on which below) and doesn't necessarily represent the actual speed you'll end up getting. That varies depending where you live.

0-12Mb This entry-level broadband speed is transmitted via an ADSL connection to your nearest BT exchange. The equivalent to just over 1MB per second, It should be fast enough for small households where only one or two people are using the internet at once. Be aware that if you stream TV, you may experience the odd interruption.

25-50Mb Where Virgin led the way, the rest followed. Now every big provider offers rapid fibre broadband. This is the sweet spot between fast speeds and good value and just the ticket for a family household where four or five members are all streaming, downloading and surfing at once.

50+Mb If you stream 4K TV or have loads of people trying to use your broadband connection at once, then it may be worth shelling out for the extra speed. It may cost you more, but you're pretty much guaranteed lag-free use - plus, the providers often sweeten the deal with added extras and rewards.

What is 'average' speed for broadband?

Since May 2018, the Advertising Standards Authority changed the requirements for how internet providers promote the speed of their service. Instead of 'up to' speeds, they must now give an 'average'.

For these purposes, average means the speed in Mb received by over 50% of their users between the peak usage hours of 8pm and 10pm in the UK. You're not guaranteed that speed though, so double check with the provider exactly what their minimum speed provisions are.

Is fibre broadband available in my area?

There's one very easy way to find out...scroll to the top of this page and input your postcode. We'll tell you straight away whether you can get fast fibre broadband - alternatively head over to our best fibre broadband deals guide for all your options and some handy buying advice.

Roughly speaking, 90% of UK homes now have the option of connecting to fibre broadband. But if you have your heart on Virgin Media fibre optic broadband, it's more like around 60%.

What contract length should I go for?

Most broadband providers lock you in for at least 12 months, with one year plans being by far the most common. That said, perhaps taking their cue from mobile phone contracts, we are now seeing some providers experimenting with longer plans, with 18 month contracts rearing their heads.

On the opposite side of the spectrum, some providers now offer short term rolling contracts. Virgin Media, for example, have 30 day plans for commitment-phobes. The downside is you'll be expected to play a larger setup fee.

When your contract comes to an end, be prepared for your monthly tariff to be hiked - especially if you were lucky enough to get a great introductory offer at the outset.

Will I have to pay anything upfront for broadband?

Possibly. Sometimes known as 'setup', 'upfront' or 'activation' fees, most of the major broadband providers ask for at least some payment when you kick off your contract, even if it's just to cover the cost of delivering your new router. The amount usually depends on what level of package you go for, but it will likely be somewhere between £10 and £60.

But plenty of providers now bucks the old trend and have scrapped their activation fee completely (TalkTalk for example), while others run frequent promotions where they temporarily scrap their upfront cost.

There may be other added extras, too, however. If you take a broadband and TV package, you might be charged for the TV set-top box - that could be totally worth it if you don't already have a device to pause and record live TV.

Do I have to pay more to have a phone line?

If you still use a home landline to make and receive calls, you're in luck - many broadband plans don't just feature a landline, but they actually include it in your monthly price.

You will have to start paying more though when you have a personalised call plan. You'll see your standard monthly bill begin to escalate when you start adding unlimited evening, daytime or international calls to the mix.