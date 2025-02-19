Amazon's new Eero 7 and Pro 7 complete a 'comprehensive lineup' for its customers – here's everything you need to know

Eero's launching two new models, both of which support Wi-Fi 7 and up to multi-gigabit speeds

The Eero 7 and Eero Pro 7 sit below and next to the Max 7

It's a 'comprehensive lineup' for Wi-Fi 7, according to CEO Nick Weaver

Amazon’s Eero brand is turning 10, and as it has been since day one, it’s all about making Wi-Fi easy and hassle-free. Now, as Eero CEO Nick Weaver told TechRadar, it’s launching “a comprehensive lineup for customers, all with the latest Wi-Fi technology.” That lineup comprises the new Eero 7 and Eero Pro 7, both of which join Amazon’s existing Wi-Fi powerhouse, the Eero Max 7.

Perhaps most importantly, both the standard Eero 7 and the Pro 7 deliver Wi-Fi 7 support at way more affordable prices. The Eero 7 starts at $169.99 / £169.99 for one, and the Eero Pro 7 is $299.99 / £299.99 – both models will also arrive in Australia at a date and price yet to be confirmed. The launch comes just over a week before Amazon's next devices launch event, at which we expect the brand to show off its new supercharged Alexa experience.

The Eero 7 and Eero Pro 7 fully integrate with Eero’s existing ecosystem and live within the companion Eero app for iOS and Android. There, you can get your network online, monitor which devices are connected, troubleshoot any issues, opt for Eero Plus features if you subscribe, and easily add another access point.

(Image credit: Amazon/Eero)

All of this comes together as the secret sauce that’s made Eero so successful, and cemented it as one of the best mesh Wi-Fi systems around – the brand is now 10 years burning down the road after launching on February 3, 2015. Just like the Eero Max 7, the 7 and Pro 7 both support the Wi-Fi 7 standard, but there’s a key difference between the two.

The standard Eero 7 is a dual-band router with 2.4Ghz and 5Ghz channels for your devices to connect to. It’s multi-gigabit capable, with promised speeds of up to 1.8Gbps wirelessly and 2.3Gbps wired. Each Eero 7 gets two 2.5Gb Ethernet ports and a USB-C port for power, and a cable and wall plug are included in the box. A single Eero 7 offers coverage up to 2,000 square feet, making it likely plentiful for an apartment or smaller home with just a few devices.

However, if you want more channels for devices to connect to and to avoid interference, a tri-band router potentially – and therefore network – is likely the route. And that’s where the Eero Pro 7 comes in – it looks like a Max 7, meaning it’s a sort of an oval-like tower design with a fanless design to help keep things cool. Basically, it sucks the heat in at the bottom and back, then pushes it out the top.

Each Pro 7 is tri-band with 2.4Ghz, 5Ghz, and 6GHz channels, giving however many devices you have connected plenty of room on your network. It’s multi-gigabit, and designed to handle even more traffic and offer even better connectivity, as it’s rated for up to 3.9Gbps wireless speeds and up to an impressive 4.7Gbps when wired. The Eero Pro 7 trades the 2.5Gb ports of the standard Eero 7 for two 5Gb Ethernet ports, which makes it better if you have a multi-gigabit connection from your service provider. A single Pro 7 can cover 2,000 square feet like the standard 7, but can handle up to 200 devices connected to a single point.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Amazon/Eero)

Beyond the differences between dual-band and tri-band, and the Ethernet ports, the Eero 7 and Pro 7 also pack smart home connectivity in that Matter, Thread, and Zigbee devices can get connected as these also act as border routers or home hubs.

You’ll also get three major benefits from Eero courtesy of dedicated features – TrueChannel, which picks the best channel for your device to connect; TrueRoam, which can pass your connected device from access point to access point without interruption; and TrueMesh, which routes your device via the best possible route. It’s some excellent naming, but really speaks to the technology in these routers, and the Eero OS working to give you the strongest network connection possible and prioritizing the various devices connected to the network.

If you have a Wi-Fi 7-capable device, you can also take advantage of standard features, such as multi-device connections, allowing your device to be on two channels simultaneously. As more devices adopt Wi-Fi 7, you’ll be set for quite some time with the Eero 7 and Pro 7, as they offer plenty of future proofing. And if you need to grow your network, you can also mix and match or expand your Eero system. This means you can start with an Eero Pro 7 as your main router, get one extra Pro 7 to act as an access point somewhere else in your home, and maybe opt for a standard 7 for your garage. It’s all pretty plug-and-play.

I’m particularly excited to see how the Eero Pro 7 pairs with a Max 7 as the main point – Eero’s flagship model has brought new speeds and endurance to my home network, but at $599.99 for one, it never really did tick the ‘affordable’ box. The Pro 7 trickles down the improved design with still really strong network chops for a good chunk of change less. The Max 7, for comparison, covers 2,500 square feet with just one unit, delivers wireless speeds up to 4.3Gbps, and has four Ethernet ports (two of which are 10Gb).

We’ll be testing the new Eero 7 and Eero Pro 7 as soon as we can set them up and connect them. If you’re already sold, Eero is taking orders for the new models right now. Shipments will start on February 26, 2025. The US and UK are the launch countries, and as mentioned they’ll launch in Australia later this year.

Here’s the pricing breakdown, and you can order these at Amazon now.

Eero 7 single: $169.99 / £169.99

Eero 7 two-pack: $279.99 / £279.99

Eero 7 three-pack: $3499.99 / £3499.99

Eero Pro 7 single: $299.99 / £299.99

Eero Pro 7 two-pack: $549.99 / £549.99

Eero Pro 7 three-pack: $699.99 / £699.99