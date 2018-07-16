Bowers & Wilkins Prestige Edition speakers have an even prettier finish

Bowers & Wilkins’s 800 Series Diamond speakers are already some of the best in the world. The Prestige Edition models add a more luxurious finish to their already world-class performance.

Two of the most popular 800 Series Diamond speakers get the Prestige Edition treatment, the 805 bookshelf pair and 802 floorstanders.

These speakers usually come in gloss black, satin white and rosenut finishes. The Prestige Editions use high-gloss Santos Rosewood, whose finish adds “40%” to the manufacturing time of these speakers according to B&W.

Thirteen coats of lacquer are applied to the rosewood veneer, for a deeper look than the alternative Rosenut.

The cost of luxury

This adds to the price too, of course. A gloss black pair of B&W 802 Diamond speakers costs £16,500, and the Prestige Edition bumps that to £19,500. The smaller B&W 805 Prestige edition are £5500, up from £4500 for standard finishes.

All finishes offer the same high-end sound quality, the same solid aluminium tweeters and B&W’s signature turbine head.

You can order the new Prestige Edition 800 Diamond series speakers now from B&W’s usual high-end hifi partners.