The best BlackBerry KEYone deals and prices in July 2018

A comeback story to match Liverpool in Istanbul or Elvis's '68 special, the fruity mobile phone company synonymous with business execs tapping away at a miniature keyboard has returned to grace. The BlackBerry KEYone arrived last year and (whisper it quietly) it's actually rather good.

We've been keeping a keen eye on the best Blackberry bargains out there, and the prices continue to slowly fall. Unlike when it was released, you can now get the KEYone on contract for way less than £30 per month - and now even under the £20-mark! And you don't have to scrimp on data either. Check out our price comparison tool and you'll see that these BlackBerry deals compare handsomely with some of the other best mobile phone deals out there.

Equipped with an updated version of that keyboard, Full HD screen and 12MP main camera, the Blackberry KEYone runs off Android. It may not quite be a match for the likes of the Samsung Galaxy Note 8, but it's not far off and it's way cheaper.

BlackBerry KEYone review

King of the comeback kids

Screen size: 4.5-inches | Resolution: 1080 x 1620 | Rear camera: 12MP | Weight: 180g | OS: Android 7.1 | RAM: 4GB | Storage: 32GB | External storage: microSD up to 256GB | Battery: 3505mAh

Signature keyboard is back

Stylish two-toned look

Secure

Occasional slowdowns

The BlackBerry KEYOne is the smartphone for anyone who has said ever ‘I miss my old BlackBerry.’ We can't fault it for admirably resurrecting the best of BlackBerry: a physical keyboard, sophisticated-looking, two-tone design and smart, secure software. It looks and feels like it’s meant for business.

Exiled BlackBerry users who have felt forced to trade their physical keyboards for on-screen keyboards will undoubtedly rejoice.

Read TechRadar's full BlackBerry KEYone review