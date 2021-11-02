Black Friday 2021 could be your last chance to buy this popular Lego set

If you've been planning to wait until the Black Friday Lego deals begin to pick up a super-expensive kit, there's something worth knowing: one of the brand's biggest sets, that often sees discounts over Black Friday, isn't going to be around for much longer.

We're referring to the Lego Technic Bugatti Chiron, with the ID code 42083, which is a brick recreation of the famous sports car. The set normally retails for $349.99 / £329.99, but it's one of the most commonly-discounted sets during Black Friday, as well as at other times.

If you were interested in this super-size car-themed Lego set, we're sorry to say that it won't be around much longer - it's now listed in the 'Retiring Soon' section of Lego's website, alongside sets like the Stranger Things Upside Down and the Creator Roller Coaster.

What you need to know about the Cyber Monday Lego deals

So what happens when a set is retired? Well, Lego stops making it or officially selling it. Other retailers will still sell it, but as stock dwindles in comparison to demand, the prices could get quite high, especially for people selling on sets.

It's not exactly clear when the Bugatti Chiron will get officially discontinued, but it'll likely be soon. It could stick around for Black Friday, but perhaps not much longer.

It's going to be sad to see the Bugatti Chiron go - we're so used to writing about it over Black Friday, that it's become a staple of the sales season.

Where to buy the Lego Technic Bugatti Chiron

With the Lego Technic Bugatti Chiron retiring soon, people who were on the fence about buying it might want to act quickly.

Depending on where you live in the world, you can find some prices for the Lego Technic set below.

Because of Black Friday, and despite - or because of - the imminent retirement, there are lots of deals on the big Lego set.