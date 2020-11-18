Big Sky Q HDR update will make movies sparkle in time for Christmas

It's been a long time coming, but Sky Q's cinema selection is about to get a massive injection of HDR content just in time for Christmas.

Bringing better contrast, color range and peak brightness to shows and films, at least 40 movies will be getting HDR versions on Sky's premium TV service, to go along with the increasing range of TV programming already available in high dynamic range.

Films set to get HDR versions include Doolittle, the Harry Potter series and Le Mans 66, with brand new premieres of Little Women, Bad Boys For Life and Emma arriving with HDR from the off.

Shows including Tin Star: Liverpool, Chernobyl and Gangs of London will also be getting HDR versions by December. This is in addition to the recent launch of a HDR Netflix app on the service.

All HDR content will be easily visible thanks to a new HDR 'badge' that will accompany the listings in the Sky guide.

More improvements

It's not all about HDR in the latest Sky Q update, though. A much-requested feature has been added that will allow Sky Q viewers to watch their recordings and video on demand apps even when their satellite signals go down – a great move in time for the harsher weather of winter.

Voice Search is getting more personal with a revised "What Should I Watch?" request that will find shows based on your tastes, while your favourite channels will now have a homepage rail dedicated to showing 'Whats on now and next'. Parental controls will also be beefed up with a new pin protected apps option.

Finally, Sky Go is adding improved recap and highlights options to those watching football, golf, F1 and boxing while away from their TVs.

Expect to see all the new updates and content begin to roll out from December 18.