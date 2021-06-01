Audiophiles assemble: save £60 with this excellent wired earbuds deal

Consider yourself an audiophile? If you're looking for the best earbuds for making your music really sing, this excellent deal from Amazon is well worth a look – but you'll need to hurry, as it's set to expire at midnight tonight (June 1).

True wireless earbuds may be all the rage, but you can't go wrong with a pair of trusty wired earphones – and right now, you can save big on the 1MORE Quad Driver In-Ear Headphones, which are among the best earbuds you can buy today.

Usually £159.99, Amazon has slashed the price of these excellent earphones to just £100.08, saving you nearly £60. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best prices in your region.)

Today's best earbuds deal

1MORE Quad Driver In-Ear Headphones: £159.99 £100.93 at Amazon

Save £59.91 – 1MORE hit it out of the park with this flagship pair of wired earbuds with their balanced sound build quality, smartphone compatibility, and price. These in-ear headphones will make mobile audiophiles very happy, and with nearly £60 off, they're a great price, too.

The 1MORE Quad Driver in-ear headphones deliver a wonderfully balanced sound and feel special thanks to their aluminum construction, making them ideal for audiophiles looking for a sleeker alternative to the best over-ear headphones.

While they’re certainly not cheap, their price is a bargain compared to more expensive competition – and this new deal makes them even better value for your money.

The Quad Driver earbuds contain three balanced armature drivers and one diamond-like carbon driver. This combination delivers best-in-class audio quality across the spectrum, which when combined with their luxurious build, makes these earbuds among the best you can buy today.

In fact, our only reservation is that the Quad Drivers face tough competition from 1MORE’s cheaper Triple Driver sibling, which cost half the price and top our pick of the best in-ear headphones you can buy today.

In terms of value, the 1MORE Triple Driver headphones are the winner but for those who want just a bit better build and more detailed sound, the 1MORE Quad Driver headphones are worth the extra money.

If you do want to take advantage of this deal, you'll need to be quick – it's set to expire at midnight. Missed out? Well, Prime Day 2021 is right around the corner, and that means earbuds like this are likely to be heavily discounted during the sales event, giving you another chance to save.

Not in the UK?