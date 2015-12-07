Spotify's 'Year in Music' reveals the tunes you loved the most in 2015

As 2015 comes to a close, Spotify wants to remind you which songs you've been grooving to the most over the past year.

The service has just launched its 'Year In Music' feature, offering users a personalised recap of the tunes that soundtracked their 2015 - along with a bunch of neat stats.

To get yours, go to spotify.com/2015, sign in, and you'll be able to see things like your first played song of the year, your most played artists, the number of songs you played over the course of 2015, and a breakdown of your top artists by season.

You can also find out the total number of minutes you spent listening to music on Spotify. You can even generate a 'Play It Forward' playlist, based on your habits, to help you discover more new music.

Last week, Spotify released a breakdown of global listening trends, revealing Drake to be the most streamed artist of 2015 with more than 1.8 billion streams.