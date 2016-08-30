Sonos gains Spotify Connect powers, Amazon Echo support coming soon

Sonos, makers of internet-connected speakers, announced today that it's opening up its platform to Spotify and Amazon.

Sonos said you'll finally be able to control your tunes directly in the Spotify app. You can still use the Sonos app to control your tunes, of course, but having playback support inside the app makes it easy for your friends and family to take turns DJing.

Let's be honest, no one's going to download the Sonos app just to play their tunes on your Sonos speakers.

Sonos support for Spotify Connect will be available in a few weeks, and will let you control individual speakers. The feature works similarly to Chromecast Audio, where all of your connected speakers show up in a list.

With Google Cast becoming integrated into many TVs and speaker systems, it's surprising Sonos didn't open up its platform sooner. Google's media streaming solution makes it easy for anyone to cast media to various speakers and TVs from within popular apps like Spotify, YouTube, Soundcloud and more.

Oh hey, Alexa

In addition to Spotify Connect support, Sonos revealed it's partnering with Amazon to add Echo support next year. This means you'll finally be able to use voice to control your Sonos speakers. Check out how it works in the video below:

Alexa, Amazon's virtual assistant, will be able to tap into either Spotify, Amazon Music or another supported music service to stream music. You'll be able to control playback via voice, and you can even ask Alexa questions about what's playing.

"Our mission is to fill every home with music," said Sonos President Patrick Spence. "We don't care what you listen to, how you get to it, or in what room – we just want it to be effortless, quick and epic. Alexa on Sonos will be all that, and fun too."

Supported devices include the Amazon Echo, Echo Dot, Tap and Fire TV products. There will be a invite-only beta test later this year with the final release coming to everyone in 2017.