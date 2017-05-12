Apple's new online guide will help you make the most of your iPhone camera

Apple is exceptionally proud of the iPhone 7’s camera – it’s a feature that’s consistently called up across its TV and physical adverts.

If you’ve ever stood before one of those towering ‘shot on iPhone 7’ posters wondering why your iPhone isn’t bringing out your inner Annie Leibovitz, Apple has created a website to let you know that it’s definitely you and not the phone.

Unsurprisingly, getting a great shot on the iPhone isn’t simply a matter of pointing and clicking the capture button and the website has a collection of 16 videos, each around 30 seconds long, which go into the finer points of using the iPhone’s camera.

Picture perfect

The tutorials lay out how adjusting exposure, changing focus and the iPhone’s different modes can help you capture everything from a great close up to an Instagram-worthy sunset. There are also more basic and general tips on being creative with angles and editing.

At this point many people use their smartphone as their primary camera and although this is an unusually involved move from Apple, it’s an undeniably helpful one, even if it does feel slightly like Apple has been watching people use its phone in the way someone might watch their technologically-inept relative Google for Google before deciding enough is enough and stepping in with a sigh.

Whether or not Apple will add any more tutorials either related to the iPhone’s camera or some of its other hidden features as time goes on isn’t clear but we’re sure Apple users would be appreciative.