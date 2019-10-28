Apple's iOS 13.2 is here, finally bringing Deep Fusion to iPhone 11

Whether you're struggling with any of the current iOS 13 problems or just want to get the latest features, iOS 13.2 is finally here for you. The latest update to iOS, as well as iPad OS and the Apple TV's tvOS has just arrived.

The new iOS 13.2 update is almost entirely about two things: better photos and better headphones (more on the latter later). The new update activates the Deep Fusion feature for iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max cameras. This is meant to dramatically improve the image quality of photos taken on these devices in lower light situations.

For anyone updating to iOS 13.2 on a device older than the iPhone 11, Deep Fusion will not be part of the package. But, that doesn't mean you'll be left out. The update also introduces some new emoji, adds new features to HomeKit and fixes a number of bugs. That last bit is definitely good news since more than half of iPhone users have iOS 13.

The other big piece of the puzzle is support for the new AirPods Pro. The new product was just recently announced, and they are launching on October 30. The big upgrade they have over their predecessor is the ability to use Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). But, as The Verge reports, the only way to use these new AirPods and their ANC is to be running iOS 13.2, iPadOS 13.2, tvOS 13.2 or the latest versions of watchOS or macOS.

The update also has a new feature in store for owners of earlier AirPods models. It introduces the Announce Messages feature for AirPods. So, if you receive a message, Siri will be able to read the message instead of you needing to look at your phone to see what was said.

If you're ready to get your device updated, you can go to Settings > General > Software Update and begin the process - though we'd definitely recommend you first back up your iPhone or iPad.