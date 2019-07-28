Apple registers two more iPad models ready to launch later this year

We could be in line for quite a major iPad refresh later this year, as Apple has registered another two tablet models with the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) regulator – models that don't match anything in the current line-up.

As spotted by MySmartPrice, the new additions take the total number of mystery iPad devices in the EEC database to seven. It's likely that some of these are just slight variations in storage rather than distinct iPads.

What the filings don't tell us is all that much about the devices themselves: all we know is that they're listed as running iPadOS, due out this September. It's possible that Apple is planning an October iPad event, something it has done in previous years.

Filling in the gaps, we could be in line for some new iPad Pros, which will be a year old this October. It might also be time to refresh the entry-level 9.7-inch iPad, originally introduced into the world in March 2018.

Changes are coming

We haven't heard much in the way of rumors or leaks about the new iPads – except that some of them might include improved cellular reception – so it's possible that we're looking at smaller upgrades rather than major refreshes.

What we do know is that Apple unveiled a 10.5-inch iPad Air and 7.9-inch iPad Mini back in March 2019, so those two particular lines won't be getting a revamp this time around.

It's possible that Apple wants to eventually get all its iPads looking like the iPad Pros, with thin bezels and no Home button, but considering the main selling point of the 9.7-inch iPad is its affordability, it might retain the classic design.

If new iPad Pros are indeed on the way, the main changes are likely to be internal ones, with extra speed bumps on the cards. The new, modern design is not yet a year old, so will probably be retained for another 12 months.

