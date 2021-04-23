Apple event and Lord of the Rings game cancelled: Noise Cancelling podcast episode 61

Can't find the time to keep up with tech news? Looking for some awesome lockdown listening? We have you covered with the Noise Cancelling podcast, which is brought to you by TechRadar and our sister sites Laptop Mag and Tom's Guide.

The show is presented by Gareth Beavis, Editor in Chief of TechRadar, and Sherri L. Smith, Editor in Chief of Laptop Mag.

This week our guests are Henry St Leger, Home Cinema Editor at TechRadar, and Bryan M. Wolfe, Apple writer at iMore, who join us (remotely, of course) to talk about the last seven days in tech.

Week 61:

In this week's episode, the gang breaks down every announcement from the Apple Spring Loaded event (from the new iPad Pro to Apple AirTags) and discuss the future of Amazon Games Studios following the news that its Lord of the Rings game has been canceled.

They also help you find some alternatives to Clubhouse if you haven't yet received your invite to the exclusive app.

For all this and more, tune into the all-new Noise Cancelling podcast – you can subscribe on Spotify, grab it on Apple Podcasts, or find us wherever you get your pods. New episodes land every Friday.