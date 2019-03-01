Apple AirPods 2 now rumoured for March 25 reveal, March 29 on-sale date

The era of the true wireless earphone is now truly upon us, with seemingly a new pair revealed everyday. But it remains Apple whose AirPods are the most visible out on the streets – and it looks as though you'll soon have more choice as to what Apple gear to put into your ears.

A new rumor from Applesfera suggests that the Apple AirPods 2 could go on sale as soon as March 29.

That's following on from a March 25 media event, where Apple will reportedly also reveal the iPad Mini 5, a 7th generation iPad and the long-gestating AirPower charging mat.

Sources and specs

The rumor comes from a source embedded within Apple's Asia-Pacific supply chain, according to Applesfera, who was also shown a screenshot from a supply chain note detailing an end of stock date of March 28 for the original AirPods.

So, what to expect from the AirPods 2? At its most basic, a new black color option is expected to be launched, but rumors have also pointed to the inclusion of a new W2 chip for better Bluetooth connectivity, always-on 'Hey Siri' voice command functionality, and a Qi charging case that'd work alongside the AirPower mat.

If a March event is indeed on the cards, we'll be sure to find out about it very soon. We'll have confirmed details as soon as they're available, so stay locked on to TechRadar.