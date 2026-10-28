Ethernet and HDMI connections distinguish the rugged tablet from similar options

A 20,080mAh battery accompanies 20W charging and lengthy endurance

The 10.4-inch display combines 120Hz refresh with 1200 × 1920 resolution

Rugtake has introduced the T3 Pro, a rugged Android tablet featuring dedicated connections rarely found together on similar devices.

The first is the RJ45 LAN port, which provides wired Ethernet access without requiring adapters, making physical network connectivity available directly through the tablet.

A separate HDMI connector supports video output to compatible monitors and projectors, eliminating the need for wireless casting or additional display adapters.

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Display, processing hardware, and battery capacity

The rugged tablet carries a 10.4-inch IPS panel with 1200×1920 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, which together yield a pixel density of 225 PPI.

Brightness is rated at 450cd/㎡ and contrast at 1500:1, though the listing gives no reading for visibility under direct sunlight outdoors.

A Spreadtrum G100 processor built with 6nm technology drives the device, and its eight cores reach speeds of 2.3GHz.

Graphics processing relies on the Mali G57 GPU, while Widevine L1 support enables higher resolution playback through compatible protected streaming services.

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Although advertised with 30GB RAM, the tablet contains only 6GB physical memory, supplemented by 24GB allocated from its internal storage.

This distinction matters because virtual memory uses storage resources and cannot deliver the same performance characteristics as equivalent amounts of physical RAM.

Its built-in storage reaches 256GB, with microSD card expansion supporting capacities up to 2TB for additional applications, photographs and other files.

An integrated camping lamp produces 380 lumens and includes an SOS signalling function with illumination endurance reaching 240 hours.

On the rear, this device uses a dual camera setup which includes a 20MP primary camera and a dedicated night vision sensor, while a 16MP camera is available for selfies.

The camera supports phase detection autofocus, HDR processing, portrait effects, and underwater photography, while videos can be captured at 1080p resolution.

Rugged construction and outdoor functionality

Designed for demanding environments, the tablet supports IP68 and IP69K protection alongside MIL STD 810H compliance for physical durability.

This implies that it is resistant to dust, water exposure, and certain environmental scenarios to certain levels.

The T3 Pro chassis measures 250.46 × 160.23 × 18.5mm, with grey and black finishes accompanied by a stand and carrying strap.

For cellular communication, the device supports two Nano SIM cards, 4G networks, alongside dual-band WiFi and Bluetooth 5.0.

Additional wireless capabilities include NFC for compatible contactless services, while four satellite navigation systems provide geographical information during travel and outdoor activities.

The device also includes FM radio functionality, glove operation and facial recognition, expanding the available controls beyond conventional touchscreen interaction methods.

Under the hood, it hosts a huge 20,080mAh battery, while 20W USB-C charging provides replenishment without the faster charging rates available elsewhere.

According to the company, on full charge, this device lasts three to five days of regular usage, about 60 days of standby operation, and 48 hours of continuous calling.

The Rugtake T3 Pro currently appears with a $0.00 price on its product page, yet buyers in the US can place an order.

The figure does not mean the tablet is free, and it most likely signals a reservation or preorder while the retail price remains unannounced.

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