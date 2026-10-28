Russia is testing Sberbank's AI model for future aircraft development

GigaChat could help engineers explore aircraft configurations during preliminary design

Moscow is turning to domestic software after Western suppliers withdrew

Russia's United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) is reportedly experimenting with Sberbank's GigaChat AI model to assist engineers developing future military and civilian aircraft.

The initiative could eventually support work on advanced fighter jets, although UAC has not identified any project intended to challenge America's F-22.

With its aerospace industry facing Western technology restrictions, Moscow is increasingly relying on domestically developed software for aircraft engineering and development.

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Sberbank's GigaChat enters aircraft development

This project remains in its experimental phase, with UAC yet to announce a development timetable or identify the aircraft involved in the initiative.

The initiative employs GigaChat, a large language model developed by Russia's largest bank, to explore possible configurations before detailed engineering begins.

Engineers could eventually apply the technology to structural strength assessments and aerodynamic computations, although those capabilities are beyond the scope of the initial experiment.

Rather than replacing conventional engineering methods, the proposed applications involve examining multiple configurations and processing information that would otherwise require extensive analysis.

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UAC manufactures Russia's Su-57 and Su-35 combat aircraft, as well as civilian programs, including the MC21 passenger jet, which is currently undergoing extensive component substitution.

However, the corporation has not disclosed whether GigaChat contributes to either fighter program or whether its experimental aircraft has military applications.

UAC general designer Sergey Korotkov supported exploring AI tools where practical engineering requirements justify introducing additional computational tools.

“Digital technology makes it possible to take a larger sample and understand a problem more deeply,” said specialists at United Aircraft Corporation.

The manufacturer nevertheless maintains that AI adoption must remain selective, with individual engineering requirements determining whether particular applications are worthwhile.

Western sanctions accelerate Russia's software replacement

Following the start of the war between Russia and Ukraine in February 2022, major engineering software suppliers withdrew operations, disrupting access to established aerospace development platforms.

Among the departing vendors were Dassault Systèmes, Siemens and Autodesk, whose engineering applications had supported Russian aviation manufacturers for several decades.

To reduce dependence on these suppliers, UAC introduced locally developed alternatives across approximately 4,000 engineering computers at its aircraft design facilities.

The transition also involved replacing nine essential modules responsible for managing aircraft development information throughout different stages of production and maintenance.

In a recent update, UAC reported that digital methods had reduced certain calculations involving hydraulic systems and cabin temperatures considerably.

Engineering tasks previously requiring several months could reportedly be completed within days, although independent verification of these improvements remains unavailable.

Meanwhile, Russia's MC21 passenger aircraft continues experiencing development setbacks as engineers replace imported equipment with components manufactured by domestic suppliers.

Vladimir Putin admitted in June that the programme had slipped by almost two years, with problems involving the wing accounting for part of the delay.

First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov has since set late 2027 as the expected certification date for a version that uses only Russian components.

Via Defence Blog

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