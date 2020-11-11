AMD Ryzen 5000 smashes processor sales records

The AMD Ryzen 5000 series of processors went on sale last week, but almost as soon as sales went live, they sold out, and some retailers have said it ended up breaking sales records.

According to Scan, a UK retailer, “Demand was extremely high and the launch stock we had sold through extremely quickly making it the fastest selling CPU launch we have ever seen,” and that this was “echoed across all of the launch retailers.”

Having kept an eye on numerous retailers ourselves, it’s certainly true that almost all stores sold out extremely quickly, so we certainly believe this. We’d not seen a CPU launch like that for a while.

"The best CPU launch EVER EVER EVER"Mindfactory reports thousands of CPUs sold and inventory exhausted within 2 hours.#AMDRyzen5000 pic.twitter.com/M7sdnwXGj6November 6, 2020

Best CPU launch ever

As you can see from the Tweet above, Mindfactory, a large German retailer, also claimed this was the best CPU launch ever for them.

While this is great news for the stores and AMD, what about everyone who bought a CPU, or tried to, and are waiting for stock to arrive?

Scan promises that “stock coming through for the new CPUs will be significant, so the wait time for current pre-orders should not be long.” Fingers crossed if you want one of the new CPUs, you won’t have too long to wait.

Via PC Gamer