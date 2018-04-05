AMD Ryzen 5 2400G processor with powerful integrated graphics gets a big price cut

The Ryzen 5 2400G is one of AMD’s newly-launched APUs (Advanced Processing Unit) which boasts powerful integrated graphics, and its already wallet-friendly price has been knocked down further at online retailers – along with the price of the lower-end Ryzen 3 2200G chip.

AMD’s Ryzen 5 2400G launched costing £149, but has seemingly been reduced in price across the board at online retailers in the UK, with the likes of Scan, Amazon, eBuyer and Overclockers UK selling it at £129, as reported by Hexus.

We also spotted it at Newegg priced at an even thriftier £117, which represents a reduction of over 20% on the initial asking price.

At this point, remember that this is a quad-core (eight-thread) chip which boosts to 3.9GHz and has integrated Radeon Vega graphics, being capable of running Overwatch in 4K resolution with maximum details while still maintaining a playable 30 frames per second.

Giddy about graphics

In our review, we gave it full marks with an editor’s choice award, and concluded that it was the “first APU to get us giddy about integrated graphics with the ability to play games at 4K and high-quality settings”. And of course the processor was evaluated at an asking price of £149.

At not much more than a hundred notes, this is a seriously tempting proposition for those who want to build a cheap PC, swerving the need for a separate graphics card.

As we mentioned at the outset of this story, AMD’s Ryzen 3 2200G, the bargain basement option of the range, has also been reduced from an initial retail price of £89 to £84 at the same aforementioned retailers like Scan (all except Newegg).

That’s only a fiver off, but it’s still a saving worth noting, particularly when you consider that this quad-core chip delivers performance which isn’t far off the Ryzen 5 model (although it has slightly slower clock speeds, with maximum boost to 3.7GHz, and only four-threads rather than eight).