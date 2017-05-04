Amazon’s cheapest tablet is now even cheaper

If you have been eyeing up Amazon’s cheapest offering to the tablet market, today could be the day you end up taking the plunge. Amazon has reduced the price of the Amazon Fire to £34.99 (from £49.99) for the 8GB model and £44.99 (from £59.99) for the 16GB model.

The affordable tablet comes with a 7-inch screen, a microSD port for memory expansion and free unlimited cloud storage for Amazon data and photos taken using the Fire.

Android Central noticed this deal on Amazon, but the Fire can also be purchased for the discounted price at John Lewis and Very. If you want to take advantage of this great deal, just click on the links below.