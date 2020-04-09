Amazon Echo Show deals can save you big money on smart displays this weekend

These Amazon Echo Show deals are bringing big savings to smart display shoppers across the US and UK just in time for the weekend. You can pick up the 2019 Echo Show 8 for just $89.99 in the US right now, or £59.99 in the UK. Those are some excellent savings on the Alexa-enabled smart display with a gorgeous 8-inch HD screen and a range of Amazon services available.

If you want to spend even less, you'll also find the Amazon Echo Show 5 on sale this weekend, with a price tag of $59.99 in the US and £49 in the UK. This smaller 5.5-inch model offers all the same features as the pricier Echo Show 8, minus the HD display.

Whether you're catching up on the news, video chatting with friends and family, using your Alexa skills, or controlling your smart home, there's a massive range of experiences to be found on this device. These latest Amazon Echo Show deals are offering some stunning discounts as well, so be sure to grab yours before prices rise once more.

Check out the best Amazon Echo deals and sales right here on TechRadar

Amazon Echo Show 5 deals

Amazon Echo Show 5 | $89.99 $59.99 at Best Buy

Grab the smaller 5.5-inch Amazon Echo Show 5 for $30 off at Best Buy this weekend. That's a fantastic price on the all-in-one Alexa smart display, perfect for voice chatting, watching a range of videos and tutorials, and controlling your smart home through an interactive touchscreen.

View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 5 | £79.99 £49 at AO

The cheapest of today's Amazon Echo Show deals is this 5.5-inch model, a more compact and less HD version of the Echo Show that offers all the same features and functionality at a slightly cheaper price point. That said, you can grab the higher definition, 8-inch version for just £10 more below so we'd recommend taking a look further down as well. This deal is also available at Currys, Very, and Amazon if stock runs out before you can get to it.

View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 8 deals

Amazon Echo Show 8 | $129.99 $89.99 at Best Buy

The larger Amazon Echo Show 8 offers a gorgeous HD screen as well as a huge selection of Alexa skills and Amazon services that make use of the interactive touchscreen as well. You're saving $40 in the latest deal from Best Buy, but we expect these to shift quickly, so grab yours soon to make the most of this saving. If you're looking to kit out your whole home, you can also pick up this discounted pack of two Amazon Echo Show 8 displays for just $179.98.

View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 8 | £119.99 £59.99 at Very

The 8-inch, HD Amazon Echo Show 8 is available for just £10 more than the 5 this weekend at Very, making it well worth the purchase if you're on the fence between the two models. You're keeping all the same features as the smaller version, but that larger, higher definition screen may make all the difference.

View Deal

Shop all Amazon Echo deals at Best Buy

Shop all Amazon Echo deals at Very

We're keeping tabs on all the latest Amazon Echo deals and sales right here on TechRadar, but you can also check out the best smart home deals available at the moment as well.

If you're in the UK and looking for a Fire TV stick or Echo dot deal, then we've also covered the latest Amazon deals this week in one of our recent news pieces.

