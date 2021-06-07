Amazon Echo Buds plummet to lowest price in early Prime Day deal

The first-generation Amazon Echo Buds have just plummeted to the lowest price we've ever seen, following the release of the second-gen wireless earbuds.

Normally costing £119.99, Amazon has slashed the price of the Echo Buds to just £49.99, saving you £70 on the true wireless earbuds. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best Amazon Echo Buds prices in your region.)

Today's best Echo Buds deal

Amazon Echo Buds: £119.99 £49.99 at Amazon

Save £70 – This is a pretty spectacular price drop on the Amazon Echo Buds. An affordable alternative to the Apple AirPods, these wireless earbuds come with Alexa smarts onboard, IPX4 water-resistance, and noise reduction. There's a newer model out now, but if you need some cheap earbuds, this deal is worth a look.

View Deal

Amazon Prime Day 2021: what to expect

The Amazon Echo Buds were the tech giant's first foray into the world of true wireless earbuds, and they still offer a capable alternative to pricier buds like the Apple AirPods.

They come with Alexa built-in, a five-hour battery life (plus 20 hours from the charging case), and an IPX4 water-resistance rating, making them suitable for use while working out.

They've since been usurped by the Amazon Echo Buds (2nd Gen), which come with some substantial upgrades – not least the introduction of full active noise cancellation.

However, the latest Echo Buds are pricier, so if you want to try a pair of Alexa earbuds without spending upwards of £100, buying the original Echo Buds is a good compromise.

Not in the UK? Scroll down for more Amazon Echo Buds deals in your region.