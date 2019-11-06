Amazon already has a bunch of cheap phones in the lead up to Black Friday

By now, it's pretty much a fact that Black Friday is the ideal time to score yourself a cheap phone deal. But with a few weeks still standing between us and the biggest saving event of the year, what do those on a short time frame do? Simple, consult Amazon's never ending collection of budget mobile phones.

Of course, never-ending might be a strong wrong word, but with handsets as low as £14.99, market leading prices across a range of phones and even deals on the latest and greatest like the iPhone 11 and OnePlus 7T Pro - you will have plenty to choose from.

And while Amazon has a number of cheap phones, we understand that every person's budget and ideal phone is different. With this in mind, we've spent some time scrolling through Amazon's best sellers and picked out the top choices at each budget. Or, head straight to Amazon to compare all of the choices next to each other.

See our list of the best SIM-free mobile phone prices

Amazon's best budget phones:

1. Sub-£20 - Nokia 105

Nokia 105 from Amazon.co.uk | SIM-free | £15.33

In a world where phones easily exceed the £1,000+ price point, seeing £15.33 next to a phone looks more like a pricing error than an accurate cost. And yet, this is correct. Don't get us wrong, this is by no means a market leading phone - it has no camera, no browser capability and the screen is tiny. But come on, it's £15! Plus, the battery life seems to never end and its lightweight and small nature will be perfect for folk heading to festivals.

View Deal

2. Sub-£150 - Samsung Galaxy A10

Samsung Galaxy A10 from Amazon.co.uk | SIM-free | £123.78

Obviously, going from a price tag of just £15.33 all the way up to £123.78 seems like an astronomical price jump but the A10 is very much still a budget phone. That £100 or so jump up from the Nokia gets you a lot - a massive 34000mAh battery, a 6.2-inch LCD screen, a front and back camera, it even has a surprisingly powerful processor. For this price, you'll be hard-pressed to find anything better.

View Deal

3. Sub-£175 - Motorola Moto G7 Power

Moto G7 Power from Amazon.co.uk | SIM-free | £159.95

The name gives this phone's secret super power away. With one of the largest battery's on the market, it can outlast the vast majority of flagships. It even has a pretty decent processor for gaming and streaming. But, at a price well under £200 and packed with a massive battery, expect a clunky and heavy device.

View Deal

4. Sub-£200 - Samsung Galaxy A40

Samsung Galaxy A40 from Amazon.co.uk | SIM-free | £178.99

Amazon's number 1 best seller in the SIM-free department and it is clear to see why. The Samsung Galaxy A40 comes in at £178.99 while still managing to offer a sizeable Full HD+ display, premium design, dual camera set-up and an impressive battery/processor. We'd argue that this will be the best option for you under £200.

View Deal

4. Sub-£500 - iPhone 8

6. Sub-£550 - OnePlus 7T