AirPods Pro announced: noise cancelling comes to Apple's true wireless earbuds

We finally have a true Apple AirPods successor, with the arrival of the new AirPods Pro.

With the AirPods Pro featuring a new fit and the addition of a noise cancelling mode, Apple is finally looking to take on the best true wireless earbuds out there with a souped-up model of its own.

The new AirPods Pro now feature microphones not only for calls, but also to aid their new noise-cancelling tech. They'll listen to external noise and counter it against the tunes then delivered in to your ears, while a 'Transparency' mode will do the opposite, boosting the sound of your surroundings over the top of your playlists. Transparency mode is triggered by squeezing the stems of the AirPod Pro.

Featuring an all-new design with shorter stems and more bulbous buds, the AirPods Pro finally come with interchangeable, flexible eartips in three different sizes which should allow them to have a better fit for a wider range of users.

In a very Apple-like move, it seems they'll snap on or off, rather than having to be wriggled into place like other rubber tips. Vents in the buds "equalize pressure" too, helping you to forget their intrusion into your ear.

Adaptive EQ and wireless charging

Again making use of the H1 chip, Apple's using an 'Adaptive EQ' system to tailor its equalizer settings on the fly dependent on what your listening to, be that the vocal-focused words of a podcast or the dreamy ambiance of a film soundtrack.

That chip also handles Siri voice commands, as well as servicing the super-convenient quick-pairing function.

The AirPod Pros are better suited to workout sessions than before, too, with sweat and water resistance (if not full-blown water proofing).

And like the 2019 AirPods before them, the charging case is compatible with Qi-certified wireless chargers, with the case capable of offering 24 hours of battery life for the buds. You'll get around 4.5 hours of juice from a single charge, will 5 minutes of charge time will get you about an hours' worth of playback.

Launching on October 30, the new Apple AirPods Pro price is $249 / £249 / AU$399 / AED 999, making them significantly more expensive than the current AirPods (which start at $159 / £159 / AU$249 / AED 679) and putting them towards the top of the true wireless competition.

New AirPods were of course revealed earlier this year, but the upgrade was a minor one, focusing on faster pairing among a few other tweaks. This new generation is a more considerable upgrade – which may sting for those that earlier splashed the cash on the stepping-stone sequel.