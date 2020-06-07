5 big things we've still got left to learn about the Samsung Galaxy Note 20

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is one of the most highly anticipated phones left to come this year – arguably second only to the iPhone 12.

That high status has inevitably meant it's been extensively leaked, but while we have a good idea about many aspects of the upcoming handset, there are still a number of things that we don't know.

With that in mind we've created this article, highlighting five of the biggest things that remain unknown or unclear at the time of writing, including the price, chipset, and more.

They're things that either haven't been leaked at all, or are subject to conflicting leaks, leaving us unsure of what to expect.

1. The Galaxy Note 20 price

While we can take a rough guess at the price of the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 based on its predecessor, this is one thing that hasn't actually leaked yet.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 started at $949 / £869 / AU$1,499, so the starting price here might be similar, but with manufacturers regularly pushing prices up at the top end it might well cost more.

As such it's something we're eager to know, since the cost could have a big impact on how desirable the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is.

2. Will there be a Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra?

The Galaxy S20 got an Ultra model, so will the Note 20? (Image credit: Future)

For the Samsung Galaxy S20 range Samsung added a completely new model – the super-premium Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, so there's been speculation over whether it would follow suit with the Galaxy Note 20 range.

The consensus seemed to be that it wouldn't, as no details of a Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra had been leaked, and at least one source had specifically said there wouldn't be one.

However, a Bluetooth certification listing has now mentioned a Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra by name, suggesting that it might well be in the works after all.

3. The chipset

We're fairly confident – based on past form - that US buyers of the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 will get a phone with the top-end Snapdragon chipset, while most other regions will get the top-end Exynos one.

But what those top-end chipsets will be is less clear. In the US there's debate over whether it will be the same Snapdragon 865 chipset as the Samsung Galaxy S20 range, or whether it will launch with a newer (and so far unconfirmed) Snapdragon 865 Plus chipset.

Similarly, in other regions it could get the Exynos 990 (used by the Galaxy S20 range in most places outside the US) or the Exynos 992 – a rumored chipset that would offer a small performance boost.

For now we're not at all sure which combination the Note 20 range will end up with, but it's sure to have top-end power in any case.

4. The camera specs

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus (Image credit: Future)

While the camera specs for the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Plus have been leaked, we haven't heard much about the cameras on the standard Samsung Galaxy Note 20, which is surprising given what a major part of the phone that is.

And even in the case of the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Plus, there's a big question over its optical zoom. We're expecting it will have a periscope lens, possibly with 50x digital zoom, but that's sure to be a gimmick like the 100x on the Galaxy S20 Ultra.

The optical zoom is far more important. Our best guess for that would be 5x (as the digital zoom is often ten times the optical) but that hasn't specifically been leaked.

5. The screen resolution

Okay, so we do have some idea of what the resolution might be. Ross Young (a display supply chain consultant) tweeted that the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 would have a 6.42-inch 2345 x 1084 screen with 404 pixels per inch, and that the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Plus would have a 6.87-inch 3096 x 1444 screen with 497 pixels per inch.

However, he has since deleted those tweets, and this is the only mention of those resolutions that we've seen.

The sizes are also at odds with other - more recent - size leaks we've seen, so we're not at all confident that Young's information is right here.