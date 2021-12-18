Which Dyson do I have? Here’s why you need to know

Dyson’s vacuum cleaners are the best you can buy right now, as its models offer powerful suction, large dust canisters, and in the case of its cordless vacuums, long-lasting batteries.

However, they aren’t cheap, so you’ll want to keep it in tip-top condition by replacing filters and following the cleaning instructions to the letter. However, Dyson offers a wide range of different designs including upright vacuums and cordless vacuums, which can mean ensuring you’re following the correct cleaning instructions or ordering the correct spare part, is complicated.

Chances are the instruction manual and receipt that can tell you exactly which Dyson you have, are tucked away in a drawer or cupboard as it’s not something you often need to get your hands on.

However, before you start rooting through piles of paperwork trying to locate it, we can show you an easy way to find out which Dyson you have and make it easier to keep them clean and working to the very best of their abilities

Why do I need to know which Dyson I have?

Knowing which Dyson you have is important when it comes to following cleaning instructions, but it’s also important when it comes to ordering spare parts.

For example, while Dyson’s newer vacuums have washable filters that don’t need to be replaced, older models should have the filter replaced every 12 months or so. Replacements can be purchased from Dyson’s website but you will need to know the exact model you have to do this.

Alternatively, if you have a newer model, such as the Dyson V15 Detect , you may want to purchase an additional filter so that you can still use the vacuum while the original filter is drying after being cleaned - Dyson recommended you should leave it to dry for 24 hours.

Some Dyson vacuum cleaners also come with swappable batteries that mean if you purchase an extra battery, you’ll ensure there are fewer interruptions to your cleaning sessions as you can simply swap the drained battery out for a fully-charged one.

Again, you’ll need to know which model you have to ensure you purchase the right battery.

Finally, it’s also worth knowing your model number in case you want to purchase, or replace any of the tools or attachments or schedule a repair.

So how do I discover which Dyson I have?

The easiest way to discover which Dyson you have is to look at the vacuum itself, as the model is printed on the appliance with the serial number (more on why this is important later).

Exactly where depends, of course, on the design of the vacuum itself, which means it can get a little complicated. On the majority of Dyson’s newer cordless vacuums, it's usually printed on the underside of the battery, although if the battery is swappable you may need to remove it first to be able to read the serial number.

This isn’t the case for all cordless vacuums, including the brand's handheld devices however.

On some models it can also be found behind the dust canister (if it's removable) on the main body of the appliance, or on the underside of the handle.

While for upright and cylinder vacuums, the model number is sometimes located on the underside of the vacuum but can also be behind the clear dust canister (if it has one) or underneath the action where the extension tube is stored.

However, it's probably easier once you’ve found the model number to register your vacuum cleaner on the My Dyson section of the Dyson’s website, and then you’ll be able to check the model number whenever you like, without having to reach for the vacuum.

Head to Dyson.com, Dyson.co.uk or Dyson.com.au and select My Dyson from the options at the top of the screen. You’ll be asked to enter your email address and password, then you will need to enter the serial number of the vacuum.

As we’ve already mentioned, the serial number is printed in the same place on the vacuum cleaner as the model number. In some instances, the same model number is used for several variants. From personal experience, I discovered that the model number DC58, refers to the Dyson V6 range, which came with a wand and floor head, as well as the DC58 handheld cleaner, which shipped with other tools and attachments. However, by registering your vacuum, you will always be able to see at a glance which model number and if relevant variant you have. You’ll also know how long is left on your warranty, too.

Either way, you’ll always be able to access the information without having to sift through mountains of paperwork.