Samsung Galaxy S7 tips and tricks

The reviews have now dropped for the Samsung Galaxy S7, and it looks like it is an amazing handset. While on the outside it looks very similar to its predecessor, the Samsung Galaxy S6, the Galaxy S7 is packed full of cool new features – making this a very exciting new smartphone.

If you're eager to get hold of the Samsung Galaxy S7 then you don't have too long to wait, with the handset going on sale on March 11.

In the meantime, check out our collection of tips and tricks to find out how you can make the most of the Samsung Galaxy S7 when you get your hands on one.

We've also put together a video that collects some of the best tips and tricks for the Samsung Galaxy S7, which you can watch below.