How to use Pushbullet to share across devices

Pushbullet has been popping up in my Recommended Apps section of the Play Store in recent months, and I now regret leaving it for so long before I investigated just what it did. I thought that it just showed notifications for my SMS, phonecalls, and emails on my PC browser. Cool, but not freaky cool.

I'm a damned fool – it does so much more.

You not only receive your phone notifications on your computer, you can actively send content between your computer, phone, and/or tablet(s) – including iOS devices. What type of content? It can be something as simple as a message or a web link (including maps), or it could even be a file – for example a photo.

A photo! This has to be the simplest way to take a photo on your phone, and quickly have it appear on your computer – no more rifling around email or Dropbox. But also vice versa: after copying that awesome photo from your DSLR to your computer, you can quickly beam it – in full quality – to your tablet for touch-up and upload.

Finally – and this is where I began to vibrate with excitement – Pushbullet also integrates with the uber-cool web-services IFTTT and Zapier, as well as – wait for it – TASKER! Argh! My favourite Android automation app of all time!

So, let's set all this up (it's actually very easy), and walk you through a few use cases so you can get an idea of how handy all this is.